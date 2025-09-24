In Ottawa, the Auditor General sat in front of the Government Operations Committee and pulled the curtain back on another government fantasy: the promise to cut federal office space in half by 2034. The reality? Virtually nothing has been done. From 2019 to 2024, the federal footprint shrank from six million square metres to 5.9 million. That’s less than two percent. Yet Public Services and Procurement Canada still publishes on its website that it will “reduce the PSPC-administered office portfolio by 50 % over the next 10 years,” and Minister Joël Lightbound recently repeated that the government “remains fully committed” to that 50 % target in his official response to the Auditor General’s report. After five years, Canadians are being asked to believe in a miracle that simply isn’t happening

And the dollars are not abstract. Ottawa itself admits that $3.9 billion could be saved over the next decade if the plan to cut federal office space in half is actually carried out. That’s money that could address health-care backlogs, bolster military readiness, or go back to taxpayers. Instead, as the Auditor General told MPs, it’s being burned on the carrying costs of empty towers. In 2023–24 alone, those costs hit $2.14 billion operations, maintenance, and even property taxes on buildings that sit half-empty.

The absurdity is that no one even knows, with any precision, how many people are showing up to work in these buildings. Out of 105 tenant organizations, only 37 submitted occupancy data, and even then it covered just 31 percent of buildings and 64 percent of employees. Worse, the methods weren’t comparable. Some departments swipe badges, others rely on Wi-Fi logins, still others use desk-booking software or even manual head counts. It’s apples and oranges, stitched together into numbers you can’t trust. The Auditor General’s recommendation was basic common sense: impose one standardized measurement method across all of government and make it mandatory. As Bloc MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau put it during her round, how can Ottawa promise to free up office space for housing when it doesn’t even know who’s sitting at a desk on Tuesday?

The problem doesn’t stop at data. Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the landlord of federal real estate, has no real enforcement power. Auditor General Hogan told MPs that PSPC needs to enforce compliance, the 50 percent target is government policy, not a suggestion. Conservative MP Kelly Block reminded the committee that the government once had a central oversight body—the Centre of Expertise for Real Property, created in 2021 with 119 recommendations to drive consolidation. But in March 2024, it was dissolved for lack of funding. Only 21 of those 119 recommendations had been implemented at the time. The watchdog was shut down, the oversight lost, and the mission quietly derailed.

Government MP Charles Sousa pressed on incentives. Why would tenant departments give up space voluntarily? Hogan’s answer was blunt: they don’t feel financial pressure, because they don’t pay rent directly. If Ottawa is serious, it needs to tie departmental budgets to square footage and publish public scorecards, like Australia does, showing which departments are reducing and which are stalling. Transparency and financial incentives, she said, are the only way to change behaviour.

Finally, Hogan explained why progress has been so glacial: no dedicated funding between 2019 and 2024. PSPC didn’t get the money it needed until Budget 2024, and by then large tenants were still refusing to sign space-reduction agreements, citing uncertainty about return-to-office rules and their own mission needs. After five wasted years, the federal government is starting from scratch, still clinging to its promise of a 50 percent reduction by 2034.

But for taxpayers? It’s ten billion dollars gone, with nothing to show for it but half-empty towers on Wellington Street and another hollow promise about what’s supposedly going to happen by 2034.