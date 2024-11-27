2023 Spending Report Exposes Trudeau’s $1 Trillion Budget Disaster, 'Canada Can’t Afford This'
Record-breaking debt, ballooning interest payments, and reckless spending on social programs reveal a government detached from fiscal reality.
Justin Trudeau is bankrupting Canada—literally and figuratively. The 2023 spending report is a damning indictment of his government’s utter detachment from reality. A record $1.083 trillion in spending, up more than 10% in just one year, and for what? Not to help struggling families or fix a broken healthcare system. No, it’s going to ballooning social …