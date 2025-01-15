50,000 Students Missing: Trudeau’s Immigration Circus Hits New Low
Canada’s schools cash in while international students vanish—leaving Canadians with the bill and a broken system.
Well, well, well—Canada’s immigration system strikes again, and this time it’s not just a sieve; it’s a black hole. According to a Globe and Mail article Nearly 50,000 international students—students who were supposed to be enriching Canada's universities and colleges—are nowhere to be found. Poof! Gone. Maybe they’re working under the table, maybe they…