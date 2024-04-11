A Battle for the Heart of Education, David Eby's War on Parental Rights
How British Columbia's NDP Latest Bill Threatens the Foundations of Education and Empowers Ideological Indoctrination
In the latest volley from the halls of power in British Columbia, Premier David Eby has effectively declared war on the traditional family unit and the rights of parents to have a say in their children's education. With a tone deafness that's almost awe-inspiring, Eby took to social media to proclaim his latest authoritarian maneuver under the guise of…