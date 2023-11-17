A Chilling Wake-Up Call: Canada's Failing Justice System
From Randall Hopley's Absurd Escape to Rising Violent Crime: The Urgent Need for Leadership and Reform
Here's a story that epitomizes the absurdity of our current criminal justice system. Randall Hopley, a convicted sex offender, a threat to society, especially to the most vulnerable among us - our children, manages to cut off his ankle monitor and evade authorities. Now, after a 10-day manhunt that certainly cost taxpayers a substantial sum, he turns hi…