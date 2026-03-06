For nearly a decade Canada’s federal government pushed a very specific theory about crime. Criminals needed more chances. Bail needed to be easier to obtain. Mandatory minimum sentences were unfair. Prison should be a last resort. Judges should have broader discretion to release offenders back into the community. Ottawa called it reform. Police officers, prosecutors, and many victims came to know it by a different name: catch-and-release.

Those policies did not appear in a vacuum. Beginning in 2019, the Liberal government under Justin Trudeau passed legislation loosening bail rules, making it easier for accused offenders to be released before trial. In 2022, the government eliminated 20 mandatory minimum sentences for a range of criminal offences. The stated goal was to reduce incarceration and give judges more flexibility in sentencing. The practical effect was a justice system increasingly designed to keep offenders out of custody.

During that same period, Canadians were repeatedly told nothing was wrong. Rising crime was dismissed as perception. Court backlogs were blamed on the pandemic. Softer sentencing was framed as a humane modernization of criminal law. Critics who warned that repeat offenders were cycling through the system were told the evidence did not support their claims.

Now the numbers have arrived, and they tell a very different story. The newest justice report from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute examines 27 separate indicators across Canada’s justice system — crime rates, court efficiency, victim outcomes, police performance, and public confidence. The conclusions are blunt. Across Canada, violent crime is rising, fewer crimes are being solved, courts are slower than they were a decade ago, and more than half of criminal cases now collapse before a verdict. That combination represents a justice system under structural strain. The report does not use that language. The data makes the point anyway.

For a government that spent years insisting the system was functioning normally, the report reads less like a policy evaluation and more like a ledger of consequences.

Violent crime has increased dramatically in recent years. Since 2015 the national violent crime rate has risen roughly 34 percent, climbing from about 1,070 incidents per 100,000 people to 1,443 incidents per 100,000. Crime severity has increased as well, meaning the offences themselves are becoming more serious. This pattern appears across the country, affecting major cities and smaller communities alike. The trend is not localized. It is national.

At the same time crime is rising, the justice system’s ability to process cases is collapsing. The most striking statistic in the report is this: more than 50 percent of criminal cases in Canada are now stayed or withdrawn before reaching a conclusion. In other words, a majority of criminal prosecutions never result in a final verdict. That number has risen steadily for eight consecutive years.

Part of the problem stems from court delays. Criminal cases now take far longer to process than they once did. The median criminal case length in Canada reached 189 days in 2023–24, well above historical norms. For much of the previous decade, cases typically lasted between 123 and 141 days. A justice system that once took roughly four months to process a case now routinely takes half a year or longer.

Those delays matter because of a 2016 ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada in R. v. Jordan. That decision imposed strict deadlines on criminal trials: 18 months for provincial courts and 30 months for superior courts. When those limits are exceeded, judges can throw the case out entirely. In 2023–24 alone, 9,560 criminal cases were stayed or withdrawn specifically because they exceeded those time limits.

The result is predictable. More crime occurs while fewer offenders are convicted. The justice system has become slower at the same time it faces rising demand.

Police investigations show the same deterioration. Clearance rates, the share of crimes that police solve by identifying and charging a suspect, are falling across the country. Violent crime clearance rates declined in nearly every province between 2020 and 2024. In some places the drop has been severe. In British Columbia, the violent crime clearance rate has fallen to about 37 percent. That means police solve roughly one out of every three violent crimes reported in the province. Two out of three violent offences — assaults, robberies, sexual assaults, and other violent incidents — remain unsolved. Those cases simply sit in the system without a suspect being charged.

Think about that number for a moment. If someone commits a violent crime in British Columbia, statistically speaking there is about a two-thirds chance the police will never identify the offender. Those are not odds that deter anyone. Those are odds that encourage repeat offending.

And the problem extends beyond British Columbia. Clearance rates for both violent and non-violent crimes have declined in most provinces. Even jurisdictions with historically strong policing outcomes are seeing downward trends. When fewer crimes are solved and fewer cases reach conviction, the justice system loses one of its core functions: deterrence.

Even where police identify suspects, the system frequently fails to deliver consequences. Conditional sentences, where offenders serve time under community supervision rather than in custody, have become far more common. The proportion of guilty cases receiving conditional sentences more than doubled between 2019 and 2022. At the same time the share of cases resulting in jail sentences fell sharply. Violent crime has increased while incarceration has decreased.

Public confidence reflects this reality. Surveys show that 63 percent of Canadians say they trust police, but only 42 percent express confidence in the justice system and courts. That gap between trust in frontline policing and trust in the courts is telling. Canadians still believe officers can do their jobs. They are far less certain the system that follows can deliver justice.

The provincial rankings illustrate how uneven the system has become. Prince Edward Island once again ranked first overall, the only jurisdiction to receive a B+ grade. Quebec and Nova Scotia climbed significantly in the rankings, while Newfoundland and Labrador dropped sharply due to worsening court delays. At the bottom of the provincial list sits Manitoba, which ranked last for the fourth consecutive report card.

Even provinces that appear relatively safe on paper show serious structural problems. Ontario, for example, has the lowest violent crime rate in the country yet still ranked only seventh overall because of severe weaknesses in efficiency and victim support. The province received an F grade on the number of accused held on remand per criminal incident and saw the share of cases stayed or withdrawn climb from 46 percent to 56 percent in just four years.

In the western provinces the problems look different but equally troubling. Saskatchewan ranked last in public safety because of extremely high crime rates. British Columbia ranked ninth overall with collapsing clearance rates and some of the lowest public confidence levels in the country. In both provinces crime rates remain high while justice system performance remains weak.

The report also highlights a basic reality that policymakers have struggled to address: a relatively small number of repeat offenders are responsible for a disproportionate share of criminal activity. This dynamic drives ongoing debates about bail reform, sentencing policy, and how the justice system handles repeat violent offenders.

Federal policymakers have begun responding. In late 2025 the government introduced legislation aimed at tightening bail rules, strengthening sentencing provisions, and addressing trial delays. Whether those reforms will meaningfully change outcomes remains uncertain. Justice systems move slowly, and structural problems rarely disappear overnight.

What the report ultimately shows is not complicated. Crime is rising across Canada. Courts move slower than they did a decade ago. More cases collapse before trial. Police solve fewer crimes. The machinery of justice still exists, but it produces weaker results across almost every measurable outcome.

Those results did not appear overnight. They followed years of federal policy that deliberately reduced penalties, loosened bail rules, and treated incarceration as a problem rather than a tool of public safety. The architects of those policies promised a smarter and fairer justice system. The data now shows a system that struggles to perform its most basic function: holding offenders accountable.

The numbers describe a country where violent crime rises while fewer criminals are caught, where courts take longer to process cases, and where more than half of prosecutions collapse before reaching a verdict. That is the operational legacy of a decade of federal criminal justice policy. The policies were defended as compassionate reform. The outcomes look very different.

Canada once maintained a reputation for stable institutions and low crime. That reputation relied on a justice system capable of enforcing the law consistently and predictably. A system where the odds of a criminal case collapsing approach fifty percent, and where clearance rates continue to decline, produces a different reality.

The report does not assign blame. The data does the work on its own. A decade of policy decisions produced measurable results, and those results now define the landscape of Canadian criminal justice. The system Canadians inherited from earlier generations functioned as a mechanism of deterrence and accountability. The system that exists today increasingly struggles to deliver either.