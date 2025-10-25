The Opposition with Dan Knight

Sherry 1
4h

Great report. One thing to hammer is they have to put their thumb in the dam filled with immigrants, legal, illegal, foreign part-time and students. With NO thought to housing, jobs, and how many would end up on welfare and fill our emergency rooms b/c we don’t have enough doctors. And our schools are in deep trouble with kids that don’t speak English which holds back our own kids that DO. Once in, it is not easy to get them out. Their visas expire and they shrug. No-one will remind them they have to go home. This government ‘lost track’ of 600 people slated for deportment. Where ARE they? Carney has hired his buddy at the Century Initiative; goal is 100 million Canadian population by end of the century. This country will not be recognizable. Our kids and grands will lose opportunity for basically everything. We are getting to be second world now so we are staring third world in the eye. People are already bathing in our lakes and rivers. Our government has to cut regulations and unlock our multiple resources and FAST. Unless the real Agenda is 2030 ‘sustainable’ economic destruction so government can step in, offer a universal basic wage, Digital ID and CBDC to ‘keep us safe and control us’. Like a herd of sheep.

Kevin Cole
5h

A little off the topic, but, I can’t help but notice that for many, many years now,in every shot of the federal parliament buildings ( current always I’m sure) there are several cranes. The cost of these is huge, and what sort of major construction is going on in the seat of parliament while the rest of this country can’t afford to buy a home or get one built. What’s going on here!

