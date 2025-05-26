So here we are—Canada, in the throes of economic stagnation, cultural decay, and an energy industry under siege by bureaucrats and climate priests—and what does the Liberal elite do? They anoint Francis Scarpaleggia, a backbench lifer and Trudeau-era loyalist, as Speaker of the House of Commons. If you needed any more evidence that the Liberal Party is a closed loop of self-congratulating elites, behold their new gatekeeper of parliamentary “order.”

Let’s not pretend this is some impartial, high-minded technocrat chosen for his devotion to democratic principles. No—this is the same man who loyally chaired the Liberal Caucus from 2011 to 2021, whose voting record reads like a Liberal Party press release, and who cheered on every Trudeau overreach with the enthusiasm of a regime apparatchik. Scarpaleggia voted against banning sex-selective abortion. He voted for expanding state-sanctioned death under Medical Assistance in Dying. And, of course, he lined up right behind Trudeau on Bill C-6, pushing radical gender ideology under the euphemism of “conversion therapy bans.”

And now he’s supposed to be the impartial referee in the House of Commons? Please.

This is the guy who, during the SNC-Lavalin affair—an actual scandal involving political interference in a criminal prosecution—publicly defended Trudeau, downplayed the resignations of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott, and called a public inquiry “unnecessary.”

Francis Scarpaleggia’s involvement in the SNC-Lavalin affair is the smoking gun that disqualifies him from ever pretending to be an impartial figure in Canadian politics. Let’s be crystal clear—while he wasn’t the one caught on a wiretap pressuring the Attorney General, he was doing something far more insidious behind the scenes: ensuring the scandal didn’t unravel the Trudeau regime. He was the Liberal Caucus Chair during the entire episode, which means his job was to keep the party unified, suppress dissent, and spin damage control when the public started asking questions. That’s not neutrality. That’s damage mitigation on behalf of corrupt leadership.

When Jody Wilson-Raybould blew the whistle on political interference in the justice system—literally exposing the Prime Minister’s Office for trying to let a corrupt Quebec engineering firm off the hook—Scarpaleggia didn’t demand accountability. He didn’t call for transparency. He didn’t even suggest that the allegations might deserve serious, public scrutiny. No, his reaction was to rally the caucus around Trudeau, insisting that everything was under control and dismissing the need for a public inquiry. That’s not impartiality—it’s partisanship cloaked in a gentleman’s tone.

Even as senior cabinet ministers like Jane Philpott resigned in protest, Scarpaleggia tried to play peacemaker—not to hold the government accountable, but to keep the Liberal family from fracturing in public. He spoke softly about “welcoming” the dissenters back into the fold, as if their courageous resignations were petty disagreements to be smoothed over at a cocktail party. And when asked about waiving solicitor-client privilege so the truth could come out, he argued to limit that waiver. In other words, keep the lid on tight.

This isn’t just a record of someone following orders. This is someone who actively worked to hold the party line when that line was shielding the Prime Minister from a scandal that would have taken down any Conservative government in a heartbeat. Scarpaleggia’s loyalty during SNC-Lavalin was not to the rule of law, not to Parliament, and certainly not to the Canadian people—it was to the preservation of the Liberal machine.

Now fast forward to 2025, and this is the man chosen to be Speaker? The person who’s supposed to moderate debate, uphold impartiality, and protect Parliament’s integrity? That’s a sick joke. His entire political life has been defined by discipline, obedience, and quiet loyalty to a regime that has trampled every principle of honest governance. You don’t reward someone for protecting a cover-up by handing them the gavel. Unless, of course, you want that gavel used to silence the opposition. Which, under Carbon Tax Carney’s Liberals, is exactly the point.

But Let’s entertain the idea, just for a moment—that Francis Scarpaleggia could be good in the role of Speaker. Yes, he’s a longtime Liberal loyalist. Yes, he has the fingerprints of the Trudeau regime all over his record. But if we’re playing this out like a chess match, then sure, there’s a case to be made for why the establishment might consider him “the adult in the room.”

First, the man understands the system. He’s been in Parliament for over two decades, served on multiple major committees, chaired the Liberal caucus for ten years, and somehow managed to avoid scandal while everyone around him tripped over ethics violations and corruption probes. That takes discipline. That takes calculation. And yes, it takes a deep understanding of how Parliament works—not just the official rules, but the real ones: who moves the levers, how the debates are framed, and where the landmines are buried.

That experience matters. A Speaker isn’t just a referee—they are the institutional firewall. In times of political chaos, which Canada is rapidly heading toward under the minority rule of Carbon Tax Carney, the Speaker has the authority to restore order, demand civility, and—ironically—protect the opposition from being bulldozed by a government drunk on its own moral superiority. If Scarpaleggia chooses to embrace that role seriously—and that’s a big if—he might actually have the spine and procedural knowledge to stand up for the dignity of Parliament, even if it means swatting down his own party’s nonsense.

Then there’s precedent. Peter Milliken, also a Liberal, was one of the most respected Speakers in Canadian history, and he too came into the job with partisan baggage. But once in the chair, Milliken ruled against his own government when it mattered—most notably on the Afghan detainee documents. It’s not impossible. Scarpaleggia could follow that path if he sees the bigger picture: that the only way to preserve what’s left of Parliament’s credibility is to drop the tribalism and enforce the rules evenly.

Here’s the wildcard—Scarpaleggia doesn’t owe Carney the way he owed Trudeau. He endorsed Carney, sure, but he didn’t rise through the inner circle of this new Liberal order. He’s a relic of the old guard, and relics have one last purpose: legacy. If he wants to be remembered as more than just another obedient Liberal functionary, the Speakership is his shot at redemption. It’s his chance to prove that behind the caucus loyalty and the SNC talking points is a man who still believes Parliament is more than a stage for party spin.

Final Thoughts: The Swamp Swaps Faces, Not Habits

Let’s call this what it is: a regime reset, not a renewal. The Liberals, now led by Mark “Carbon Tax” Carney, have quietly removed Speaker Greg Fergus—a man I’ve had no love for, let’s be honest—but who, to his credit, recently did something rare in Ottawa: he held the government to account. Fergus ruled against his own party for refusing to submit documents related to the SDTC “green slush fund” scandal. That was a shot across the bow of Liberal secrecy, and predictably, it didn’t last long.

So what do they do? They boot him. And who do they replace him with? Francis Scarpaleggia—a veteran backbencher whose greatest talent is playing loyal foot soldier in the Liberal machine. This is the man who, during the SNC-Lavalin scandal—the canary in the coal mine for Trudeau’s style of governance—chose to circle the wagons. When the government was caught trying to interfere in a criminal prosecution to protect a well-connected Quebec firm, Scarpaleggia didn’t ask tough questions. He didn’t demand transparency. He dismissed the need for a public inquiry and made sure the caucus didn’t splinter. That’s not principle. That’s cover-up coordination.

So let’s get this straight. Greg Fergus, despite his flaws and partisan origins, finally starts doing the Speaker’s job—holding the government’s feet to the fire—and suddenly he’s out. In comes a guy who did everything he could to minimize and protect the Liberals during the most ethically damning scandal of the Trudeau era. If that doesn’t scream swamp politics, I don’t know what does.

And look at the optics. You remove the first Black Speaker—right after he challenges the government's stonewalling—and replace him with a loyalist who spent his career not asking the tough questions. It reeks of cronyism. It reeks of insecurity. It reeks of a regime that fears scrutiny and wants obedience in the Speaker’s chair, not integrity.

This wasn’t about restoring confidence in Parliament. It was about restoring control. Carney’s Liberals couldn’t stomach a Speaker with a spine. So they found one with a record of folding quietly under pressure.

Don’t be fooled by the ceremonial robes. This is just more of the same—the same Liberal swamp, the same evasions, now with a Speaker who knows when to look the other way. Canada deserved a Speaker who challenges the status quo, not one who helped preserve it when it mattered most.