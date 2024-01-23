A Triumph of Justice Over Tyranny - The Federal Court of Canada's Stand Against Trudeau's Authoritarian Overreach
A Landmark Decision Upholds the Charter: Canada's Court Checkmates Trudeau's Emergencies Act Misuse
The recent ruling by the Federal Court of Canada is a watershed moment in Canadian history, and it speaks volumes about the extent of governmental overreach under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a landmark decision, the court found that Trudeau's government's use of the Emergencies Act during the Freedom Convoy protest was not just unwarranted, but a …