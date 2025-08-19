Mark Carney’s Liberals just declared war on Canada’s working class. Not the truckers this time, not the oil patch, this time it’s flight attendants at Air Canada. And to be crystal clear, this isn’t just about flight delays. Here’s what actually happened.

Ten thousand Air Canada flight attendants walked off the job after nine months of failed negotiations. Their demand was simple: pay us for all the hours we’re on duty, not just when the plane is in the air. After one day, one day, the government intervened. Patty Hajdu, the Liberal Jobs Minister, invoked Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code. That’s a Trudeau-era provision that allows a cabinet minister to order the Canada Industrial Relations Board to end a strike by decree. No debate in Parliament. No back-to-work legislation. Just a fax, and the strike is declared “illegal.”

The CIRB dutifully complied. It ruled that the strike was unlawful, ordered CUPE to get its members back in the air, and threatened fines if they didn’t. Air Canada immediately began canceling flights, half a million passengers affected. The company told people not to even show up at airports unless they had new bookings.

And what did the union say? They said no. Mark Hancock, CUPE’s national president, took the mic. He quoted Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella: “The right to strike is not merely derivative of collective bargaining. It is an indispensable component of that right.” In other words, without the right to strike, collective bargaining is a sham. Hancock said Air Canada—sitting on billions in profit—refuses to even pay attendants for all their hours worked. He said the company is banking on the government stripping away workers’ rights, and that’s exactly what happened.

When reporters pressed him, will you defy back-to-work orders, even if it means fines or jail? Hancock didn’t flinch: “There’s no limit. If it means folks like me going to jail, then so be it. If it means our union being fined, then so be it.”

And here’s the crucial line: asked whether flight attendants would be back in the skies, Hancock said flatly, “We will not be returning to the skies this afternoon.” No hesitation. No walk-back. A direct act of defiance.

The union acknowledged the public’s pain, families stranded, medical appointments missed, but said the real blame lies with Air Canada stonewalling for nine months and with a government that reached for Section 107 yet again, ripping away the constitutional right to strike. Hancock admitted this fight could take ten years in the courts, but insisted the principle was worth it: “Our members do not have ten years to wait to have their rights restored.”

So that’s where things stand. A company making billions. A government ruling by decree. And a union openly saying, fines or jail be damned, we’re not going back.

Carney’s Responds to the Air Canada Strike

Mark Carney was asked about the Air Canada strike. And here’s exactly what he said, in his own words:

“We recognize very much the critical role that flight attendants play in keeping Canadians and their families safe, as they travel. Comfortable, as they travel. And it’s important that they’re compensated equitably, at all times. Fairly. At all times. That’s the reason why there’ve been negotiations over the course of the last eight months. It is disappointing that those negotiations did not come to an agreement. And it was the judgment of both the union and the company that they were at an impasse. That’s not my judgment. It’s their judgment. And so we are in a situation where literally hundreds of thousands of Canadians and visitors to our country are being disrupted by this action. I urge both parties to resolve this as quickly as possible…”

Let’s take a closer look at what Mark Carney actually said;

What does that even mean? “Safe and comfortable, equitable and fair, at all times.” It’s like a bad HR seminar. Does anybody talk this way in real life? This is bureaucrat-speak, designed to sound like empathy while saying absolutely nothing.

Look at how he shifts the blame: “That’s not my judgment. It’s their judgment.” Oh, of course. He’s just the Prime Minister. Don’t blame him. He’s only running the government.

And then the pièce de résistance: “Hundreds of thousands of Canadians and visitors are being disrupted.” Disrupted? That’s how you describe your internet going down for 20 minutes. These are families sleeping on the floor at Pearson airport, people missing funerals, medical appointments, vacations they saved for years to take. But Carney calls it a “disruption,” like a thunderstorm delayed his tee time. And notice what he doesn’t say. He never mentions the law. Canadian law requires Air Canada to rebook passengers within 48 hours or buy them seats on a competitor. They don’t get to abandon you in Terminal 1 like lost luggage. But Carney won’t bring that up, because reminding Canadians of their rights might get in the way of the narrative, helpless citizens at the mercy of benevolent government.

And when he was pressed, when a reporter actually asked him the obvious question, whether imposing binding arbitration was a mistake, what did Mark Carney do? He walked away. Didn’t answer. Just left.

But of course he won’t admit it was a mistake. Because admitting that would mean acknowledging what really happened here: his government pulled the Section 107 ripcord. That’s the Trudeau-era cheat code that allows a single minister to declare, poof, no more strike. Not by law. Not by debate. Not by a vote in Parliament. By decree. The kind of thing you’d expect in Venezuela, not in a supposed democracy.

What is Section 107?

So where did this come from? Section 107 was not created by Justin Trudeau. It goes back to the late 1990s, when Jean Chrétien’s Liberal government rewrote parts of the Labour Code through Bill C-19. The intention, at least on paper, was to create a mechanism for maintaining “industrial peace” during disputes in federally regulated industries. But once you give politicians a tool like that, they will use it. And the more they use it, the more it becomes normalized.

Here’s the remarkable part. In nearly a decade in power, Stephen Harper pulled Section 107 once. Once. And even then, it was the exception, not the rule. Why? Because Harper believed in this quaint little thing called democracy. If a strike threatened the economy, he did what a Prime Minister is supposed to do—he took it to Parliament. Debate, votes, accountability. You could actually see where your MP stood. It was messy, it was public, it was honest. That’s how a free country works.

Now look at the Liberals. They’ve turned Section 107 into their cheat code. It’s like a video game hack for crushing workers. They don’t debate, they don’t legislate, they don’t even admit what they’re doing. They just hit the button, and then point at the Canada Industrial Relations Board like children pointing at the dog after breaking a lamp. “Oh, no, it wasn’t us! The tribunal did it!” Please. Everyone knows the CIRB doesn’t act independently. They’re taking orders from the cabinet. The Liberals send the fax, the tribunal takes the blame. It’s cowardice plane and simple.

But here’s what Carney and the Liberal swamp really fears. They don’t want this strike to drag into August. And they certainly don’t want an emergency summer session of Parliament. Imagine that: the cameras on, the country watching, the Liberals forced to admit—out loud—that they’re siding with Air Canada against the people who pour your coffee at 30,000 feet. That would ruin the whole act. Carney wants to be seen as the adult in the room. He wants his polling numbers gleaming. What he cannot afford is for Canadians to see the truth: that his government rules not by persuasion, not by law, but by decree.

The headlines write themselves: Liberals crush dissent. Liberals strip workers’ rights. Liberals govern by fax machine. That’s the nightmare scenario for Carney. Because it exposes him for what he really is, not a nation-builder, not a visionary, not some saviour swooping in from the IMF, but Trudeau with better diction. The same swamp in a different suit. Garbage in, garbage out.

And let’s stop pretending this is about unions. It’s not. It’s about freedom. If a single cabinet minister can erase your right to strike with a fax machine, then you don’t live in a democracy. You live in a stage play, where Parliament is the backdrop and the real decisions happen offstage. That’s not democracy, it’s theatre. And bad theatre at that.

Final Thoughts

Let’s be honest about this. We’re not pro-union, and we’re not pro-corporation either. We are Pro-Canadian. And let’s also be clear: workers deserve a fair deal. And do you honestly believe that a flight attendant on a Boeing 737, one woman trying to pay her bills, has any real negotiating leverage against a multibillion-dollar corporation like Air Canada, backed by the Liberal Party machine? Of course not. No chance. Zero. That’s the point. Without some balance of power, she doesn’t negotiate a wage, she takes whatever crumbs she’s handed.

And here’s the dirty little secret: the only thing standing in the way of Air Canada turning around tomorrow and importing a million foreign workers at minimum wage are unions. Like it or not, that’s the reality. The executives don’t want Canadian workers with good wages. They want serfs. Cheap labour, permanent dependence. That’s the model.

Now, do public sector unions have too much sway in Ottawa? Obviously. The Liberals shovel them taxpayer money in exchange for votes. Everyone knows it. But that’s not what we’re talking about here. This isn’t a public sector dispute. This is a private company problem. And if Air Canada is so big, so bloated, and so politically connected that it refuses to even negotiate with its workers, if it’s powerful enough to strand half a million passengers in one weekend, then maybe it’s too big to exist in its current form. Maybe it needs to be broken up. That’s not radical, that’s common sense. If a company can hold the entire country hostage, it shouldn’t exist in its current size.

And then there’s Section 107. The Liberals have used it five times now. Let’s name them: the Port of Montreal, Canada Post, multiple rail strikes, the B.C. port workers, and now Air Canada flight attendants. Each time it’s the same thing, declare the strike illegal by decree. No debate in Parliament. No vote. No accountability. Just a fax from a cabinet minister and your rights are gone. In nearly a decade in power, Stephen Harper used Section 107 as the exception not the rule. He respected Parliament. He let elected MPs debate and vote. The Liberals? They use 107 like a hammer. Every time workers stand up, bang, strike over.

And why do they do it? Because it gives them cover. It lets them pretend they’re not anti-union. They don’t have to walk into Parliament, face Canadians, and actually say the words out loud: “We’re siding with the billion-dollar corporation.” No. That would be honest. That would be accountable. Instead, they outsource the dirty work to a tribunal, issue a Section 107 order, and then stand at a podium with a straight face saying, “This is about protecting the economy.”

Protecting the economy? Spare us. This isn’t about protecting the economy. This is about protecting Air Canada’s bottom line. This is about protecting Liberal donors and corporate elites who never set foot in economy class. And it’s about protecting the political class itself, because if Canadians actually saw Parliament debating and voting on this, if they actually saw their MPs stand up and break a strike in broad daylight, they’d revolt. They’d remember who sold them out.

So instead, we get theatre. A minister sends a fax. The tribunal says “illegal strike.” The Prime Minister mutters some HR jargon about “fairness at all times.” And then everyone pretends it’s nobody’s fault. Nobody made the decision. It just happened. Like bad weather. Like a thunderstorm you can’t control. But that’s a lie. It is deliberate. It’s cynical. And it’s been working for years, until now.

If you’re reading this, here’s the reality: Pierre Poilievre just won his seat back in Battle River–Crowfoot with roughly 80% of the vote. That’s right The Leader of the Opposition is back in Parliament. And if he wants to prove that he’s serious about leading this country, about defending Canadians, there’s one thing he must do first: call out Section 107 for what it is.

This isn’t obscure legal trivia. This is the Liberals turning Canada into a place where one minister can erase your rights with a fax machine. And Canadians deserve to hear it said, out loud.

Do you think the men and women who built this country, who fought wars, who worked the oil patch, who built railways and flew planes, do you think they did all that so that one day their children could live as Liberal serfs? Governed not by debate or vote, but by decree? Absolutely not.

This is where the line gets drawn. Parliament must mean something, or it means nothing at all. And Pierre Poilievre has the chance, right now, to make that stand. To force the Liberals to defend their abuse of Section 107 in the open, under the lights, where every Canadian can see who’s with the workers and who’s with the elites.

Mark Carney wants to avoid that at all costs. He wants to spend the summer polishing his polling numbers and the fall rolling out slogans about “nation-building.” What he doesn’t want, what he’s terrified of, is Canadians watching Parliament debate his government’s war on workers.

So here’s the truth: if Pierre Poilievre steps up, if he calls this what it is, an attack on democracy itself, then the game changes. Because Canadians are not Liberal serfs. We are free people. And we will not be governed by decree.