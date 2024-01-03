Anarchy in the Playgrounds, British Columbia's Judicial Folly and the Fight for Our Children's Future
Unveiling the judicial negligence and governmental incompetence that prioritize drug rights over child safety, and the Conservative beacon of hope set to reclaim our streets
Let's cut through the noise and talk about the hard truth. The recent news from British Columbia is troubling. The recent ruling by the B.C. Supreme Court, a decision that epitomizes the failure of our judicial system to protect the most vulnerable in society. The court's decision to constitutionally protect drug use in playgrounds is not just a slap in…