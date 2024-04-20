Anita Anand Evasive Maneuvers - The ArriveCan Accountability Farce at PACP Meeting No. 115
As Ministerial Responsibility Fades into Myth, the ArriveCan Scandal Unfolds with $60 Million Questions Unanswered
Let's take a hard look at what's happening in Justin Trudeau's Canada, where the concept of ministerial accountability appears to be as elusive as the Sasquatch. We're talking about a principle that's supposed to be a cornerstone of democratic governance. In theory, it means that ministers are responsible for everything that happens under their watch, w…