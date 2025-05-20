Today, we’ve got a new Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada, and you’d think, listening to state media, that it’s all sunshine and roses. Inflation is down, they say. The economy’s stable, they say. “Trust the data,” they say. But let’s actually look at what’s inside this thing — and separate the good, the bad, and the downright ugly.

The Good

For once, there is some good news, and it didn’t come from Ottawa—it came in spite of it. Inflation came in at 1.7% year-over-year in April. That’s down from 2.3% in March. Why? Energy prices tanked. Gasoline plunged by over 18%. Natural gas is down 14%. And do you know why that happened? It wasn’t because of some genius maneuver from the Trudeau-Carney regime. It was because the carbon tax—yes, the one that’s been strangling families for years—was finally scrapped on April 1st.

And guess what? The very next CPI report shows exactly what common sense and freedom-loving Canadians predicted: remove the carbon tax, and prices drop. Who would’ve thought? Apparently not the liberal “experts” who told us that taxing the essentials of life—like fuel, heat, and transportation—would somehow save the planet without harming your wallet. They were wrong. Again.

The Bad

But peel back the energy numbers, and the picture isn’t so rosy. Core inflation, the kind the Bank of Canada watches, is still running hot. CPI-median is up 3.2%, CPI-trim is at 3.1%, and even the so-called “common” CPI is rising at 2.5%. That means inflation is still embedded in the economy. Services are up. Rent is up. Insurance is up. And food? Oh, food is climbing fast. Store-bought food rose 3.8% in April, faster than the overall index. Beef’s up over 16%. Coffee and tea? Thirteen percent. Sugar, candy, you name it—everything is getting more expensive.

So while you’re saving a few bucks at the pump, you’re paying through the nose at the grocery store. That’s not a win. That’s a redistribution of misery.

And now, the Ugly

Look around. You’re still broke. You’re still paying more for the basics, and what used to be considered a comfortable middle-class life is now a stretch for most Canadians. And the ugliest part? The people who caused this mess are still in charge. Justin Trudeau may have slithered offstage, but his understudy, Mark “Carbon Tax” Carney, is running the same show with the same script. And what are we seeing from him? Nothing. No apology. No accountability. Just more talk of “transition,” more subsidies for EVs no one can afford, and more empty reassurances that “everything is under control.”

Meanwhile, Quebec—which didn’t even get the carbon tax repealed because it’s still clinging to its cap-and-trade fantasy—has higher inflation than the rest of the country. How’s that for federalism?

And let’s not forget the other accomplices in this slow-motion train wreck. The NDP? Utterly discredited. Jagmeet Singh lost his seat, resigned, and disappeared. Good riddance. The man propped up Trudeau longer than anyone. And now the NDP is a rump party with seven seats and no leader. The country saw through them. And they’ll see through Carney too.

So, yes, we’ll take the win on gas prices. But let’s not pretend the fight is over. Inflation may be cooling for now, but the economic rot, the overregulation, the taxes, and the central planning mentality—they’re all still there. The same elites who caused the pain are still steering the ship. And unless Canadians wake up and take back control from the technocrats, from the green grifters, and from the corporate-globalist cartel in Ottawa, this relief will be temporary.

Because the swamp doesn’t just drain itself. It needs to be driven out.

More to come.