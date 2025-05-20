The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Barry Imhoff
11h

The Federal Liberals are like the Toronto Maple Leafs. Management changed the coach but very few players and got the same result they’ve had for the past decade. Changing the head of the Liberal Party while leaving virtually the same team in place that created the mess we are in is not going to give us different results. For proof that they are the same incompetent group, look no further than the appointment of Steven Guilbeault and Gregor Robertson to cabinet, allegedly to fix problems they were principally responsible for. The world continues to shake its head at the incompetence of the Canadian leaders.

1 reply
Jerry
11h

Concur completely with your observation of the current Canadian situation, bang on, here is my take on things, next opportunity for Canadians to righting the the Trudeau / Carney / Liberal train wreck is 18 months away, by then Canadians will have seen nothing has changed for the better only gotten worse, this is my favourite, if Carney is stupid enough to tax the Boomers equity on their homes, kiss your ass good bye, Carney and Liberals are done like dinner, hope he does it, Poiliever can repeal it once in power.

6 replies
15 more comments...

