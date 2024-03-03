ArriveCan : Dalian CEO David Yeo Dodges Committee summons
David Yeo Evades Committee Grilling Amid Mulroney's Passing. Liberals in Frenzy to Prevent Testimony Amid Filibuster Fury.
Good morning, my fellow Canadians, and a Happy Sunday to you all. Today, we delve into a narrative that's been stirring under the calm surface of Canadian politics, featuring none other than the notorious figure, David Yeo the President and Founder of Dalian Enterprises Inc, who recently appeared before the formidable OGGO, the Standing Committee on Gov…