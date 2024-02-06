ArriveScam - Corruption, Cover-Ups, and the Battle for Accountability
A Dystopian Tale of Corruption, Silence, and Accountability in the Heart of the CBSA
In a saga that could easily be the plot of a dystopian novel, the unfolding of the ArriveCan app scandal unveils a disturbing vista into the Canadian government's labyrinth of power, where silence is golden, and accountability seems to be an alien concept. At the heart of this intrigue are Cameron MacDonald and Antonio Utano, caught in the gears of a sy…