Folks, let's cut to the chase on this ArriveCAN saga, specifically the 'Meeting No. 93 PACP - Standing Committee on Public Accounts'. The key witness, Andrew Hayes, couldn't dish out the dirt on the accounting specifics of ArriveCAN – talk about a letdown. But, and this is a significant 'but', he did drop a few bombshells.

First, circle February 12th, 20…