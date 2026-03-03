At a news conference held today in Victoria at the provincial legislature, British Columbia’s Chief Coroner, Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, formally announced that he is directing a coroner’s inquest into the February 10, 2026, mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge that claimed nine lives, eight victims and the shooter himself. Baidwan described the tragedy as one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history, emphasizing that it has left the small northern community reeling and families devastated. He opened his remarks by acknowledging the profound grief of those affected, reading the names of the victims, Shanda Durand, Zoe Benoit, Carry Lambert, Abel Ezekiel Schofield, Kylie Smith, Jennifer Jacobs, and Emmett Jacobs, while noting how the recitation alone stirs deep emotion and underscoring his wish for comfort and peace during what will be a long healing process.

Baidwan explained that he made the decision to call the inquest under Section 18 of the Coroners Act after careful reflection on the events, their lead-up, and their ongoing impact. He stressed the unique role of the Coroners Service in examining deaths openly, thoroughly, and in a manner that sustains public confidence. The inquest will serve as an independent, public forum to scrutinize the circumstances surrounding the nine deaths, identify any systemic or procedural shortcomings, and deliver evidence-based recommendations aimed at preventing similar losses in the future. A central focus, he said, will be on how individuals experiencing crisis are identified and supported, particularly in rural, remote, and small communities like Tumbler Ridge. This includes access to mental health services, crisis intervention, and wraparound supports, as well as how mental health and public safety systems collaborate during complex crises. Broader elements such as community awareness, education, and support will also come under review, including matters related to gender diversity where the evidence makes them relevant.

The inquest will further examine emergency response planning and coordination, encompassing law enforcement and medical efforts, communication with families and the school community, and opportunities to bolster preparedness in rural areas. Baidwan indicated that other systemic factors could emerge during the evidence-gathering phase, including intersections between mental health and public safety systems with firearms oversight, as well as information sharing from online platforms and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence in relation to law enforcement.

Throughout the Q&A session, Baidwan fielded questions on practical details. He confirmed that the inquest will review how the weapons were obtained, though it will draw on findings from the ongoing police investigation, which typically concludes first to allow full access to that material. He declined to speculate on specifics like timelines, exact witnesses, or whether OpenAI representatives will testify, emphasizing that the process follows the evidence wherever it leads and that all proceedings will be open to the public. When asked about calls from B.C. Conservatives for a full public inquiry instead, he defended the inquest’s breadth and independence, noting that it uniquely empowers lay jurors from British Columbia to hear facts, question experts, and issue non-fault-finding recommendations—no other mechanism provides that same level of openness and accessibility. He also addressed concerns about retraumatizing survivors and families, assuring that coroners are experienced in handling such sensitivities and that additional supports will be available for participants.

Baidwan expressed no fixed start date or duration, explaining that both depend on completing the Coroners Service’s investigative phase and awaiting sufficient progress in the police probe to avoid overlap. He promised, however, that this case will not languish in any backlog and will proceed as soon as feasible, with consultations underway, including with Premier David Eby’s office and Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka, on location. He closed by praising the bravery of first responders and community members who acted selflessly, thanking Coroners Service staff for their rapid coordination, and urging people to check in on one another amid the heavy toll of such events.

The announcement represents a significant step toward public scrutiny amid widespread calls for accountability following the shooting. While Baidwan framed the inquest as a tool to promote safety and well-being across the province and country, its non-fault-finding nature and reliance on cooperation (rather than broad subpoena powers for out-of-province entities like OpenAI) may leave some observers wondering whether it fully meets demands for a more expansive public inquiry.