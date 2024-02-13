Auditor General report revealed - ArriveScam price tag increases to $60 million
Inside the Auditor General's Bombshell Report Exposing Fiscal Mismanagement and Bureaucratic Corruption Under Trudeau's Watch
My fellow Canadians, if you've been keeping an eye on what I've taken to calling the ArriveScam debacle, you're probably already reeling from the initial shocker that this app, which hasn't saved a single life, clocked in at a jaw-dropping 54 million dollars last time we checked. But brace yourselves, because the Auditor General has just dropped a bombs…