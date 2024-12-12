Bank of Canada Cuts Rates as Trudeau's Leadership and Economic Policies Draw Fire
While BoC lowers rates amid economic uncertainty, Trudeau’s virtue signaling and trade provocations threaten Canada’s fragile economy.
OTTAWA, Canada — The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced its fifth consecutive interest rate cut on December 11, 2024, reducing the policy rate by 50 basis points to 3.25%. This decision comes as inflation stabilizes at the 2% target, but broader economic challenges—slowing growth, labor market weakness, and trade uncertainties—loom large. The announcement w…