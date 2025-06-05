The Opposition with Dan Knight

Beth
8h

Christ on a bike, how many times do I have to keep saying this for people to GET IT. The take down of Canada is a central part of THE WEF GLOBALISTS agenda in their quest for world domination! The former NEW WORLD ORDER was rebranded as the WEF and their central goal is a one world socialist totalitarian society with citizen's financially enslaved under the GOVERNMENT CONTROLLED CBDC - Social Credit Score systems! Did everyone miss Carney's remark about "freedom has to be earned"!? We're already on the road to serfdom with nearly ALL fast-food and grocery chains across the country only hiring 'temporary foreign workers' because the businesses are receiving HIGH GOVERNMENT (taxpayer) subsidies in support of the 'temporary foreign workers' who are being paid minimum wages (or less)! The WEF UN WHO GLOBALISTS are ALL intertwined and have their agendas leading to what's stated earlier. Much has been written about the New World Order, this has been 60+ years in the making and here WE ARE! Suggested reading; A. Ralph Epperson's, The New World Order; Dr.John Coleman, One World Order:Socialist Dictatorship. This is NOT 'conspiracy theory' it is FACT. Carney's been 'placed', his 'loyalties' are to the KING and EU and he's following through with THEIR agendas. He has NO INTEREST in 'fixing' the major problems Canadians are experiencing because HE DOESN'T CARE he and his buddies are millionaire-billionaires they have NO CLUE as to the suffering of many nor do they give a rats ass because they're sociopaths! Carney's enjoying playing this cat and mouse game, I can see it on his face even in his fake theatrics in Question Period. Whatever, I'm fed up with the braindead 'elbows up' idiots, bottom line we're screwed!

Dan Solomon
10h

Excellent analysis and exposure of Carney as less competent or more disengenuous than his cv or supposed reputation would suggest

21 more comments...

