The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hansard Files's avatar
Hansard Files
1d

I was looking at the Bank of Canada data on this. It is staggering. Hedge funds now buy up to 50% of all new bonds issued by the federal government at auction. Ottawa is running massive deficits, and we basically rely on these unregulated shadow players to keep the lights on. If a panic hits and these funds dump their bonds, the cost of funding our national debt could spike overnight. It makes you wonder if Parliament actually grasps how fragile our public finances have become.

Reply
Share
Pathfinder's avatar
Pathfinder
1d

Macklem has been supporting the liberal government all through this fiasco. Looks like his chickens are gonna come home to roost.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture