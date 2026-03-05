Toronto — Toronto — Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem delivered a blunt warning to financial elites gathered at the Global Risk Institute this week. The modern financial system runs on leverage, opaque lending, and hedge fund speculation inside the very markets that governments depend on to finance themselves.

Macklem warned that risks inside the financial system “may be growing faster than our ability to understand and mitigate them.” Regulators, he said, still face major data gaps in identifying where leverage is building and how financial institutions are connected across markets.

That is central banker language for a specific concern: the system is evolving faster than oversight.

Risk has steadily migrated out of traditional banks and into non-bank financial institutions such as hedge funds, private credit funds, and large investment vehicles. These institutions operate with far less regulatory reporting and transparency. Regulators do not have the same visibility into their balance sheets, funding structures, or leverage.

That creates a dangerous dynamic. Leverage can build quietly across markets through complex funding arrangements and derivatives trades. When conditions change, those positions can unwind rapidly.

Taken together, Macklem’s warning points to a deeper structural problem: the financial system is changing faster than the regulatory framework designed to monitor it.

Macklem spoke during a fireside discussion in Toronto on March 4. The audience consisted of bankers, regulators, and institutional investors who operate inside the machinery of global capital. His message carried a clear premise: the financial system looks stable on the surface while new risks accumulate beneath it.

The governor began with the geopolitical backdrop shaping markets. Military action involving Israel, the United States, and Iran has already injected volatility into energy markets and global finance. Investors face uncertainty over how long the conflict lasts and how far it spreads. Oil prices respond instantly. Bond markets respond next. Financial stress travels quickly once those two forces move together.

Global economic growth currently holds around three percent. Macklem described that expansion as fragile. Governments carry enormous debt loads after years of stimulus and defense spending. Investors accept extremely low compensation for risk across equity and credit markets. Valuations remain stretched. That combination leaves markets vulnerable to sudden reversals once sentiment shifts.

The deeper concern sits inside the structure of modern finance. After the 2008 financial crisis, regulators imposed strict capital rules on banks. Risk migrated into non-bank financial institutions. Hedge funds, private credit funds, pension vehicles, and insurance asset managers now dominate large sections of credit markets. These players face far fewer disclosure requirements and much lighter supervision.

Macklem focused first on hedge funds operating in sovereign debt markets. Governments across the developed world issue enormous volumes of bonds to finance deficits. Hedge funds now absorb a large portion of that supply. In Canada they purchase up to half of the Government of Canada bonds sold at auction. They also dominate trading activity in secondary markets.

These funds operate through a strategy known as the basis trade. The fund buys government bonds and simultaneously hedges the interest-rate exposure using futures or swaps. The profit margin on each trade remains small. The strategy becomes profitable only through leverage. Hedge funds borrow heavily in short-term repo markets to finance their positions.

Repo funding often lasts only overnight. Lenders demand very little collateral. Haircuts frequently sit near zero. The structure allows funds to amplify small pricing differences into meaningful returns. It also creates an extremely fragile system.

A spike in interest-rate volatility or funding costs can force lenders to tighten repo conditions. Hedge funds suddenly face higher collateral demands or reduced credit lines. Positions unwind quickly. Funds sell large volumes of government bonds into already stressed markets. Prices fall sharply. Liquidity disappears. Panic feeds on itself.

The governor cited recent examples that illustrate this dynamic. The global “dash for cash” during the early months of the pandemic triggered a violent sell-off in government bonds. The United Kingdom’s pension crisis in 2022 exposed similar leverage pressures. The U.S. Treasury market experienced severe stress again last year. Each event required intervention from central banks to stabilize core debt markets.

Sovereign bond markets form the foundation of the financial system. Every major asset class relies on them as collateral or a benchmark for pricing. A disruption inside these markets spreads quickly through global finance.

Regulators now seek structural changes to reduce the risk. Authorities in the United States plan to require central clearing for most Treasury-backed repo transactions by 2027. European regulators pursue similar reforms. Canada is building a domestic tri-party repo infrastructure that the Bank of Canada plans to use for its own operations next year.

Macklem then turned to another rapidly expanding sector: private credit.

Private credit funds lend directly to companies outside traditional banking channels. Institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies supply the capital. The industry now controls trillions of dollars globally.

Borrowers choose private credit because the structure moves quickly and avoids the disclosure requirements of public markets. Deals often include complex or customized financing terms. Private lenders increasingly fund sectors tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers.

The system operates with very limited transparency. Private loans rarely trade in open markets. Investors lack frequent mark-to-market pricing that would reveal deteriorating loan values. Regulators struggle to evaluate underwriting standards, covenant protections, and leverage embedded inside these funds.

Liquidity presents another vulnerability. Investors may attempt to exit private credit funds during periods of stress. The underlying loans remain illiquid and long-term. Funds cannot easily sell those assets to meet redemptions. Forced sales can trigger rapid price declines and spread instability into public credit markets.

Connections between private credit and traditional financial institutions deepen the risk. Banks provide financing to private credit funds and warehouse loans before they reach investors. Insurance companies and pension funds hold significant exposure through investment vehicles. Stress inside private credit markets therefore carries a direct transmission channel back into the regulated banking sector.

Macklem acknowledged early warning signs. Several high-profile defaults in private credit markets have already raised questions about underwriting quality and leverage. Those events remained contained. They revealed the potential for broader contagion once defaults increase during an economic downturn.

Throughout the speech the governor returned to one central problem: regulators lack sufficient data about these markets. Authorities struggle to track leverage levels, funding structures, and cross-border exposures across non-bank financial institutions. The global financial system now operates through networks that span jurisdictions and asset classes. No single regulator holds a complete view.

Macklem chairs a vulnerability assessment committee within the Financial Stability Board, the international body created after the financial crisis to monitor systemic risk. His committee now pushes for deeper surveillance of hedge fund leverage, private credit exposures, and the infrastructure that supports repo funding.

The governor ended with a warning to the room full of investors and bankers. Non-bank finance delivers real benefits to markets and borrowers. The expansion of hedge funds and private credit reflects a financial system that evolves quickly. These institutions bring efficiency and liquidity during normal conditions.

They also introduce new pressure points that remain poorly understood.

Beyond the prepared remarks, the discussion that followed exposed additional stress points inside the financial system.

During the question-and-answer session, Macklem acknowledged that regulators face limits in their ability to keep pace with financial innovation. Markets evolve faster than regulatory frameworks. Complex trading strategies move across borders instantly. Financial institutions operate through dense networks of counterparties and funding relationships. In that environment, regulators increasingly rely on market participants themselves to manage risk and identify vulnerabilities.

The governor also confirmed a reality often left unspoken. The migration of risk out of traditional banks after the 2008 financial crisis occurred by design. Regulators tightened capital rules and liquidity requirements for banks specifically to push riskier activity into market-based finance. Hedge funds, private lenders, and other non-bank institutions stepped into that space. The strategy succeeded in strengthening the core banking system. It also created a far larger shadow financial sector that now operates with less transparency.

Recent events have already revealed the connections between those two worlds. Macklem noted that some recent private credit defaults showed how banks remain exposed to stress inside the sector. Banks had provided direct loans to some private credit firms, credit lines to support their operations, and financing to investors who borrowed money to invest in private credit funds. When problems emerged, the exposure ran through several channels simultaneously.

Another emerging risk involves the financing of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Massive capital investments are now flowing into data centers and computing capacity required for AI systems. Macklem said private credit markets are expected to play a significant role in funding those projects. The result could link a speculative technology boom with a rapidly expanding private lending market built on leverage and illiquid loans.

The discussion also turned to risks unrelated to credit markets. Macklem highlighted operational threats that receive less public attention but could have systemic consequences. Financial institutions increasingly depend on a small group of technology providers and external infrastructure firms. A cyberattack, technological failure, or disruption affecting one of those providers could ripple across multiple institutions at the same time.

Global political tensions add another layer of complexity. Macklem acknowledged that international cooperation among financial regulators is becoming more difficult as geopolitical divisions widen. Financial stability depends on shared global standards, yet coordination between countries has grown more challenging as governments pursue competing economic strategies. Capital moves across borders instantly, and financial instability in one market can spread to others within hours.

Trade tensions also complicate the outlook for monetary policy. The Bank of Canada has struggled to forecast economic conditions amid shifting tariff policies and uncertainty around North American trade negotiations. At times the central bank replaced traditional economic forecasts with scenario analysis built around different tariff outcomes. Policymakers must adjust policy decisions as trade rules change and economic conditions shift.

The governor emphasized that financial markets have so far absorbed recent geopolitical shocks in an orderly way. The conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran has driven oil and natural gas prices higher and pushed investors toward safer assets. Markets continue to function normally. The longer-term impact depends on how long the conflict lasts and how widely it spreads across the region.

Throughout the discussion Macklem returned to a central concern: regulators still lack a complete picture of where leverage sits inside the global financial system. Hedge funds operate across multiple jurisdictions. Private credit funds structure loans through complex investment vehicles. Funding flows through repo markets and derivatives contracts that connect institutions across continents.

In that environment, risk can accumulate quietly until a shock forces investors to unwind positions at the same time. When that happens, leverage amplifies the movement. Markets that normally provide liquidity suddenly freeze.

Macklem’s message to the room carried a deeper implication. The financial system has moved far beyond the regulatory framework built after the last crisis. New institutions now dominate credit markets. Hedge funds, private lenders, and complex investment vehicles supply the liquidity that governments and corporations increasingly depend on.

Yet regulators remain several steps behind the machinery they are supposed to oversee. Macklem effectively acknowledged that reality. The rules built after 2008 were designed for a banking system that no longer sits at the center of global finance. Today the most aggressive risk-taking lives in the shadows of the system, inside funds and lending structures that operate with limited disclosure and cross borders instantly.

That leaves policymakers in a familiar position. They can monitor the system. They can warn about vulnerabilities. What they cannot do is fully map the leverage building beneath the surface. The institutions driving large portions of modern credit markets operate faster than the regulatory structure designed to supervise them.

The implication is clear. When the next crisis arrives, it will likely emerge from parts of the financial system that regulators still struggle to see clearly. The architecture built after the last meltdown may stabilize the banks. It offers far less protection against the shadow networks that now carry much of the risk.