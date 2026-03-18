The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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DDForTruth's avatar
DDForTruth
7h

Interesting how you COMPLETLEY missed the REAL picture which is the Gold/Silver conundrum.

It is THIS that the central bankers are freaked out about.

Full Stop.

Fiat money CANNOT compete with REAL money, so there's that.

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Janos Nagy's avatar
Janos Nagy
4h

Hahaha...

The bank of Canada still thinks they're controlling the inflation by their interest rate polices.

Meanwhile the government deficit spending doubles to 80 billions still probably not enough to avoid an official recession by next quarter.

109 thousand full time job lost in one month

And the bank of Canada officials put their heads in the sand.

Interest rates must come down to 1 to 1.5 percent to stimulate the economy .

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