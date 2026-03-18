Ottawa – The Bank of Canada just announced it’s holding its key overnight rate at 2.25%, exactly where it’s been for months. No surprise there, pretty much every economist on the planet saw this coming. But let’s be honest: in a world where oil prices are spiking because of a full-blown war in the Middle East, inflation is creeping back up, and U.S. trade threats are hanging over everyone’s head like a dark cloud, staying put feels less like bold leadership and more like crossing your fingers and hoping things don’t get worse.

The announcement came straight from the Bank’s headquarters this morning. They cited the obvious: the conflict that’s now raging in Iran and beyond has sent global energy prices through the roof. Oil and natural gas are way up, which means gasoline at the pump is going to hurt more soon, and that feeds right into inflation. Add in potential bottlenecks, think the Strait of Hormuz basically becoming a no-go zone, and suddenly fertilizer and other commodities could get scarce and expensive too. Financial markets are jittery: bond yields climbing, stocks dipping, credit getting tighter. It’s the kind of volatility that makes central bankers nervous.

Before all this exploded, the global economy was chugging along at about 3% growth. The U.S. was holding up okay on consumer spending and all that AI hype, Europe was mixed, China was exporting like crazy but weak at home. Now? Who knows how long or how bad this gets. The Bank admits it’s “highly uncertain,” which is bureaucrat-speak for “we have no idea, but it’s probably not great.”

Closer to home, Canada’s economy is already showing cracks. GDP shrank 0.6% in the last quarter of 2025 – worse than expected, mostly because businesses dumped inventories like they were on fire. Consumer and government spending kept things from totally tanking, but housing is still weak, exports are soft, and the job market? Not pretty. Unemployment hit 6.7% in February after employment gains from late last year got wiped out in the first two months of 2026. Near-term growth looks weaker than anyone thought back in January.

On inflation, headline CPI dropped to 1.8% in February, nice headline number, with core measures hugging 2%. Food prices cooled a bit but are still high. The real kicker is energy: those global shocks are already pushing gasoline higher, so expect total inflation to bounce up in the coming months.

Governor Tiff Macklem and the Governing Council decided to sit tight. Risks to growth are tilted down – weaker activity, all this uncertainty, but inflation risks are up from the energy side. They’re watching U.S. tariffs, trade policy drama, and the Middle East mess very closely. “We stand ready to respond as needed,” they say, which sounds reassuring until you realize it means they’ll probably wait until something breaks before doing anything.

Look, nobody’s pretending this is easy. The Bank’s trying to thread the needle: keep price stability while the world catches fire geopolitically and economically. But for everyday Canadians, the ones paying mortgages, filling up tanks, worrying about jobs, this hold means borrowing costs stay elevated when a lot of people were hoping for relief. The next move comes April 29, along with a fresh Monetary Policy Report. Until then, it’s wait-and-see in a very uncertain world.

The Bank says it’s committed to price stability through “this period of global upheaval.” Fair enough. But upheaval is exactly what we’re living through right now, and steady-as-she-goes might not cut it if the war drags on or trade talks turn ugly. Canadians deserve clarity, not just cautious platitudes. We’ll see how long this patience lasts.