Bank of Canada’s Rate Cut: A Nation on the Brink of Economic Collapse
Canada’s Economic House of Cards is Collapsing—And They’re Hoping You Don’t Notice
Ladies and gentlemen, let’s get something straight: The Bank of Canada just made a desperate move to keep the illusion of stability alive in a country that is already spiraling into economic disaster.
Tiff Macklem, the so-called head of our central bank, just announced the sixth consecutive rate cut, slashing the overnight rate to 3%. On the surface, tha…