So… long story short.

My province needed me. I had a real shot to help drain the swamp, and sometimes you just have to step up and get your hands dirty.

I also don’t want to be swampy. I’ve built this thing from nothing and kept it pure because I don’t answer to anybody. Right now, even though there’s no actual strings attached, it’s sitting on a greasy grey line. So I’ve paused all Substack payments.

This opportunity I’m chasing could open doors that will actually help The Opposition grow long-term. When the BC Conservative leadership race is over, I’ll be back full-time and better than ever.

To everyone who’s been funding me, that money is still going straight into this publication. None of it is being spent on anything else. I’m actually planning to use some of it to get us to Ottawa for some real swamp-covering work.

And yeah… I know I went dark for a couple months. Tumbler Ridge broke my damn soul. I haven’t cried that hard over anything in my life.

Back soon. Promise.

— Dan