The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

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Beth's avatar
Beth
1d

I do hope you're sorting out WHO the real Conservatives are that are running because I only see ONE! The rest are Liberal shills painfully trying to dress themselves up in Conservative clothing. NOT IMPRESSED! Good luck, Dan.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
1d

Go get ‘em, Dan.

We have your back.

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