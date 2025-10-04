On July 15, BC Conservative MLA Harman Bhangu, Opposition Critic for Transportation, warned that the BC Ferries deal with China was more than a bad contract — it was a betrayal. He said local shipyards were capable of building those vessels right here in British Columbia, and that the NDP government was selling out BC workers.

Now, the leaked Seaspan report proves he was right.

“Turns out everything I said back in July was true,” Bhangu posted on X. “The leaked Seaspan report confirms we could have built our own ferries right here at home, creating thousands of good-paying jobs for tradespeople, suppliers, and local businesses. More importantly, it would have injected billions into BC’s economy and helped rebuild our shipbuilding industry for the next generation. The NDP ignored the report, lied to workers, and lied to British Columbians. They knew the truth, buried it, and sold out BC workers anyway. That says everything.”

The report, quietly commissioned by Seaspan in 2023 and shared with government officials months before BC Ferries signed with China Merchants Industry (Weihai), outlines exactly what could have been done at home. It details how British Columbia had the capacity, the workforce, and the industrial base to build the four hybrid vessels locally. By doing so, it estimates, the province could have supported nearly 10,000 jobs, generated over $1.1 billion in local economic activity, and brought in $234 million in provincial tax revenue. Instead, those billions are now headed offshore to a Chinese state-owned yard.

Bhangu told The Opposition what he learned firsthand from shipbuilders long before the leak:

“Back in July, I visited Seaspan and spoke with people directly involved in shipbuilding here in BC. They told me that in 2021, under John Horgan, there was a shipbuilding strategy that laid out a roadmap for building vessels right here in the province, not just repairing or servicing them. But when David Eby took over, that plan was effectively buried. The focus was quietly shifted from shipbuilding to a ‘parts and repairs’ model, which meant the real economic opportunity actually constructing ships here was lost. The report that’s come out confirms exactly what I was told: BC yards could compete, they wanted to compete, and they were capable of doing the work. The only thing standing in their way was a procurement process that was rigged against them from the start.”

That’s the heart of the scandal: the NDP and the Canada Infrastructure Bank used $1 billion in taxpayer financing to bankroll Beijing’s shipbuilding industry while telling British Columbians their own yards “lacked capacity.” They didn’t. The leaked document shows the government knew it… and buried it anyway.

Bhangu isn’t mincing words. He says this isn’t just about ferries; it’s about sovereignty. “We’ve exported jobs, tax revenue, and security to a foreign power,” he said. “And the government did it knowingly.”

The Political Fallout

Premier David Eby and the BC NDP maintain that local shipyards “lacked capacity” to deliver the four new hybrid ferries on time and on budget. But the leaked report contradicts that defense.

Bhangu and other Conservative MLAs are now calling for the full document to be made public and for an independent inquiry into how the decision was made.

As Bhangu put it, “This isn’t just about ferries — it’s about sovereignty, jobs, and honesty. The government buried the truth because it didn’t fit their narrative.”

So what do we have here? A government that knew the truth, hid the evidence, and handed over a billion taxpayer dollars to a foreign state-owned yard while pretending BC couldn’t do the job. They buried a plan that would have put thousands of our tradesmen to work and pumped billions into our own economy because the optics of standing up for BC were too inconvenient. That isn’t leadership. And if this province still means anything to the people running it, someone in Victoria should have to answer for that.