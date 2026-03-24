BC Conservative Leadership Interview Series | Peter Milobar

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I sat down with Peter Milobar, the Kamloops Centre MLA and candidate in the BC Conservative leadership race, for a wide-ranging conversation about the province’s direction.

Milobar walked through his background: six years as a city councillor, nine years as mayor of Kamloops, all while running a family hospitality business and coaching his kids’ hockey and lacrosse teams. He entered provincial politics in 2017 and has been re-elected three times. He described the decision to run for leader as one that required serious family conversations because of the heavier time commitment, but ultimately came down to this: “Do I have the skill set required to lead a party to actually pull this province out of the mess that it’s in… I realized that I have the requisite skills. I have the history and the background and the track record… I wouldn’t sleep at night if this race came and went and I didn’t at least attempt to offer up my skill set.”

On the NDP’s fiscal record, Milobar was direct. This year’s deficit is $9.6 billion, with $13.3 billion projected next year, even after nearly $2 billion in new taxes aimed mainly at seniors on fixed incomes, working families, and small businesses. “Normally if you were running record deficits, it would be because you’re trying to protect things we value like health care and education and revenues have dropped… In this case, every year they’ve been collecting more and more tax revenue off of you, me and every other taxpayer in British Columbia. And yet at the same time, ever growing deficits.”

He pointed out that health care spending has gone from $17 billion when the NDP took office to $40 billion today, while access has deteriorated. “If I mention to you a $16 orange juice, you know exactly what I’m talking about,” he said, arguing that big abstract numbers glaze over eyes, but everyday costs like groceries and gas hit people where they live.

On energy and resource projects, Milobar criticized the regulatory burden and the slow rollout of Bill 15, passed nine months earlier to speed up approvals but still without the necessary regulations. He described the ripple effect: major mine investments stall for years, and that uncertainty stops smaller decisions too — the motel owner wondering whether to renovate, the Tim Hortons franchise deciding whether to open. “This government actually views accelerating projects… we need to do this in a serious way.”

He argued for consistent, fair consultation timelines on Indigenous issues rather than endless extensions that make government look like it is picking winners and losers. On DRIPA specifically, he noted that every candidate in the race is calling for repeal, and he campaigned on it in 2024. “The Conservative Party is saying we need to repeal it… this isn’t a new position for me at least.” He stressed that repeal would not remove constitutional rights but would restore the province as the final decision-maker after proper consultation.

On education and SOGI, Milobar said he campaigned in 2024 to repeal it. “There needs to have a relook at needs to get things back to a place where people are more comfortable… the pendulum has swung much too far the other way.” He agreed that schools must keep kids safe from bullying, but argued parents deserve more transparency and that basics should come first, leaving more social issues to families and other influences.

Milobar grew up working in his family’s hotel business from age nine — sweeping parking lots, night audits, helping with books. He and his wife sold the last remnants in early 2018. He used that experience to describe the pressures on small businesses today: payroll costs 30 percent higher than the Canadian average, punitive tax increases including 7 percent on security guards and bookkeeping, and the added burden of crime and disorder. “If we also don’t impact crime and safety on our streets at the exact same time… those small businesses are still going to struggle.”

On harm reduction, he recalled that in 2016, as mayor, Kamloops council unanimously supported exploring supervised injection sites amid rising overdoses. He described it then as not a “magical solution to everything” but something that needed consideration. Today he supports Alberta’s approach of rapid voluntary treatment access, more involuntary care for those who cannot care for themselves, and dry housing options. He criticized BC Housing for recently adding requirements that even new “dry” housing projects must allow drug and alcohol use. “This is not a government that truly believes that recovery and treatment is actually a viable path forward for people.”

As the MLA whose riding includes the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Nation and the former Kamloops residential school site, Milobar addressed the 2021 announcement regarding 215 potential unmarked graves. He said everyone, including the First Nation, wants the truth and more clarity on timelines, spending, and next steps. “I think everyone does want the truth… what has been expanded to so far? What is the game plan moving forward and what is the ultimate timeline for discovery of any remains or not?” He noted the federal funding involved and the redacted documents, saying clearer answers on what has and has not been found would reduce skepticism.

Milobar closed by encouraging people to join the BC Conservative Party before the April 18 membership cutoff and participate in the ranked ballot vote from May 9 to 30. His website is petermilobar.ca.