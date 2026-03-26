BC Conservative Leadership Interview Series | Hon. Kerry-Lynne Findlay

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Vancouver—Hon. Kerry-Lynne Findlay used her lengthy sit-down on The Opposition with Dan Knight to make a simple argument to British Columbia conservatives: this leadership race is not about who can sound conservative for 20 minutes on a podcast. It is about who has actually governed, who understands the law, and who has not spent the last few years pretending yesterday’s bad decisions were harmless misunderstandings.

Findlay, a former federal cabinet minister and former chief opposition whip, opened the interview by presenting herself as a veteran, not a tourist. She described herself as “a lawyer and the mother of four,” calling that “probably my proudest achievement,” and said she entered the B.C. Conservative leadership race because she believes the province is in serious trouble under “the current regime.” She told Knight, “This is my home. I’ve lived here all my life,” and said she felt called “to move forward and I want to do it in my home, for my home, for my neighbors, for British Columbians.”

That personal introduction quickly gave way to a harder political message. Findlay repeatedly returned to the same theme: voters are being asked to trust politicians who now claim they did not understand what they were voting for when they backed controversial legislation in the legislature. She rejected that excuse outright. Referring to DRIPA, she said legislators who now describe it as merely “aspirational” are offering an explanation that does not survive basic scrutiny. “You put it in the law of the land,” she said. “You unanimously voted for something that you as a legislator, having done any research at all, should have understood is not aspirational.” She added, “You do not legislate and then say, ‘Oh, I just thought it was kind of fluff.’”

That was one of the most revealing moments of the interview, because it went directly to the quiet civil war inside the B.C. Conservative movement. Findlay is not merely running against the NDP. She is also drawing a bright line inside her own leadership contest, arguing that conservative voters are right to question candidates who once supported the very measures they now say they oppose. She framed that as an issue of legislative seriousness and political trust. “Voters remember decisions,” she said. “They remember outcomes. They remember how it affects their life.”

On DRIPA itself, Findlay’s argument was more detailed than the usual slogan politics. She said she would repeal it, but she did not stop there. She tried to explain why, grounding her critique in her own legal work and personal involvement in Indigenous land issues. She recounted her experience living on leasehold property on Musqueam land and described how uncertainty around governance and taxation affected property values and financing. According to Findlay, the issue is not simply whether title is formally taken away. The issue is whether the legal and financial uncertainty hollow out the practical value of ownership. “You still held title, but all the equity is gone,” she said, arguing that “the fear is real” and “the uncertainty it brings into your property is real.”

She argued that reconciliation should focus on “economic development, economic partnerships, peaceful coexistence,” but insisted that those arrangements must work “for all British Columbians.” She said governments had failed to defend ordinary property holders and accused them of abandoning the broader public for ideological reasons. Her description was blunt: “When our governments do not speak for us, they abandon all of us, 95% of us, at least for our ideology.”

Findlay was just as direct on SOGI. She did not offer the careful consultant-approved language that has become common among politicians trying to offend as few people as possible. She said she would repeal SOGI as well, and when Knight asked whether the answer should be repeal, reform, opt-out, or status quo, Findlay ruled out keeping the current system. “We definitely can’t keep the status quo,” she said. “This is harming our children.”

She argued that SOGI has gone far beyond anti-bullying, dismissing that familiar defense as inadequate. “If it was just an anti-bullying program, why would the parents be up in arms about it?” she asked. “Nobody wants their child to be bullied.” She said the problem is that it has “been in effect weaponized and promoted by teachers unions,” and she criticized what she described as inappropriate and age-inappropriate material in schools. “It is confusing many children,” she said. “This is harmful. It is indoctrination. And this is not where it should be in our schools.”

The interview became even more pointed when Knight raised a specific flashpoint from 2020 involving former B.C. Liberal MLA Laurie Throness. At the time, Throness publicly argued that conversations between minors and counselors—particularly around gender identity—should remain voluntary and not be automatically restricted under proposed conversion therapy legislation. The backlash inside his own party was immediate and severe. He was removed from caucus, and several colleagues publicly denounced his remarks, with some describing his views as “abhorrent.”

Knight brought this up not as an abstract debate, but as a test of how candidates interpret dissent within their own ranks—especially on contentious cultural issues.

Findlay’s response was not cautious. She said she was “rather shocked” by the reaction at the time and pushed back on the idea that expressing a dissenting view on such a topic should be treated as beyond the pale. Referring directly to statements made during that period, she singled out current leadership rival Caroline Elliott, saying she had seen footage where Elliott described those views as “abhorrent.”

“I think it was Carolyn Elliott… because I’ve seen the tape where she said, ‘are abhorrent to me personally,’” Findlay said. “That’s a huge red flag to me.”

She framed the issue not as agreement or disagreement with Throness’s position, but as a question of how a political movement handles internal disagreement. In her view, labeling a colleague’s opinion as morally unacceptable crossed a line. “This is not a conservative,” she said. “This is not someone who is looking at reasonableness, common sense, freedom of speech.”

That exchange revealed a deeper divide within the leadership race. Findlay is drawing a distinction between candidates based not just on policy, but on their tolerance for dissent—particularly on issues involving education, parental rights, and gender identity.

She went on to connect that moment to a broader pattern she sees developing in British Columbia. Findlay pointed to recent decisions by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, including the high-profile ruling against former school trustee Barry Neufeld, who was ordered to pay significant damages over public comments related to gender identity and education. In her view, these cases reflect a system that is increasingly punitive toward individuals who express views outside an accepted ideological framework.

Rather than treating controversial opinions as part of a democratic debate, Findlay argued that institutions are moving toward enforcement—where certain positions are not just challenged, but sanctioned.

The implication was clear. For Findlay, the Throness incident was not an isolated controversy from years ago. It was an early example of what she believes has since become more entrenched: a political and legal environment where dissent on sensitive social issues can carry professional and financial consequences.

The discussion then shifted to public safety, housing, and the province’s broader governing philosophy. Findlay said the government’s approach to supportive housing was failing vulnerable people by placing low-income residents and seniors in unsafe environments alongside people actively using drugs. “They call it supportive housing, supportive of who exactly,” she said, arguing that the current model has produced “crime, chaos and disorder.” She said that if she became premier, “public housing means that there is no drug use in public housing,” and that such housing should be reserved for vulnerable and low-income residents who need safety and stability, not more disorder.

On internal party politics, Findlay was careful but not exactly warm. Knight asked about campaign turmoil involving David Denhoff, who had left her team and aligned with a rival campaign. Findlay declined to dwell on the details, calling them “internal campaign matters,” but defended her earlier statement on the episode. “When someone is asked to step aside, there’s a right way to handle it,” Knight quoted from her public post. “Endorsing a rival on your way out, isn’t it? It’s not principle that’s opportunistic.” In the interview, she said she was “surprised” by how the situation played out and added, “I’m not leaving the race.”

Asked about the possibility of bringing independents back into the fold if she became leader, Findlay left the door open. She said she had been in contact, directly or indirectly, with most of them and argued that a viable alternative to the NDP cannot be built on a fractured coalition of competing anti-NDP voices. “If we are moving forward to build a team that is a viable alternative to the NDP, and there are people who see that as attractive and want to be part of it, then I am more than willing to talk to them,” she said. But she also warned that some independents were watching to see whether the party would choose “a reliable conservative” or someone else. “If the person who comes out in the lead is not a conservative, they’re not interested,” she said.

Findlay also offered a candid assessment of how British Columbia conservatives got to this point. She praised John Rustad for many things he did early on, but said the larger political realignment happened because voters were looking for a real opposition, not a softer version of the governing ideology. She specifically criticized the old B.C. Liberal coalition for backing the NDP motion condemning the Freedom Convoy and praising the government’s handling of COVID-19. “I had so many calls on that,” she said, recalling conservatives asking, “what are they doing?” She said the rise of the modern B.C. Conservative Party was “more of an indictment” of the previous coalition than an endorsement of its successors.

On affordability, Findlay’s message was relentless. She called the recent provincial budget “the no hope budget” and pointed to the province’s debt and deficit as proof that the government has abandoned any serious claim to fiscal restraint. “We’ve overspent,” she said, describing a government that had pursued “an ideological path” and now wants taxpayers to clean up the mess. She cited “183 billion in debt” and “a deficit of 13.3 billion,” and said the result was a province in which too many people are hanging on by a thread. “40% of British Columbians say they’re $200 away from insolvency at the end of each month,” she said, while “200,000 people a month” are relying on food banks.

On fuel prices, she was explicit. She said she had recently paid “220 a liter” herself and argued that the province’s layered fuel taxes were punishing workers and driving up the cost of everything else. Her proposed solution was straightforward: “I have proposed that we ax the tax on gas. And that means gas and diesel.” She tied that to the broader cost of living, saying taxes on fuel and freight are passed through the entire economy, from groceries to household essentials. “You end up not just with higher gas prices, but higher grocery prices, higher everything prices,” she said.

To support her argument that governments can actually cut taxes and restore fiscal discipline, Findlay leaned on her federal record. She reminded listeners that she served in Stephen Harper’s government and said that administration reduced the GST, lowered personal and corporate income taxes, introduced income splitting for seniors, and returned the federal books to balance after the recession. “It is possible,” she said. “You need to focus. You need to understand that government is not there to burden the workers.”

When Knight pressed her on deficits and spending discipline, Findlay described a government-wide review model in which ministers would be expected to identify cost reductions and justify spending based on results. She said taxpayers should not be told, in effect, that government mismanagement entitles politicians to demand more money. “It is punitive and not fair to say to hardworking people, ‘we’ve spent too much of your money, therefore give us more taxes.’” She said any government she led would make spending restraint a core discipline rather than an afterthought.

The interview ended where it began: with Findlay trying to separate herself from the rest of the field on the question of conviction. “I am a conservative by conviction, not by convenience,” she said. She described herself as “the only one in this race who has governed as a conservative,” and argued that experience matters because British Columbia is facing complicated legal, fiscal, and institutional problems. She said the province is rich in resources but has failed to act like it, and she tied responsible development, lower taxes, and disciplined government to a broader promise of optimism. “I don’t want people to lose hope,” she said. “I want to provide that hope, that optimism, by being a leader that leads by example and shows that we can do it, and that we have a bright future.”

What emerged from the conversation was not a candidate trying to soften edges or hide behind process language. Findlay was making a prosecutorial case, against the NDP, against bureaucratic overreach, against high-tax government, and, just as clearly, against conservative candidates whose records do not match the convictions they now claim to hold. That is the bet she is making in this race. Not that voters want another smiling placeholder with a new logo and a stack of consultant lines, but that they are tired of being lied to by people who vote one way, explain it away later, and then ask to be trusted all over again