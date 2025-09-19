The Opposition with Dan Knight

Catherine Dietrich
3h

Dan I told you about 6 months ago that Davie shipyard was planning to build the hull of the polar icebreaker, offshore in Finland. This has now commenced, with Ministers of the government attending, in Finland, the ceremony of cutting the first steel. This would involve about at least $500,000,000 of work being completed offshore with Canada losing out on all the labor, steel and most of the propulsion equipment and all auxiliary machery outfit as theses units are built in blocks with each block completely outfitted. Seaspan is building an equivalent vessel and could provide you more details. This building of the hull offshore is contrary to the Canadian shipbuilding policy which states, all government ships are to be built in Canada. I can be reached at 613 981-4428 for further discussion.

Ian Sinclair
2h

Now you know why Freeland is resigning . They will make up some crap about not having to testify because of national security .

