BC Leaders’ Debate Exposes David Eby’s Failed Leadership and Misguided Policies
Carbon Taxes, Crime, and Healthcare: Why Eby’s “Solutions” Have Led British Columbia Into Crisis
Yesterday’s British Columbia leaders' debate brought together NDP leader David Eby, Conservative leader John Rustad, and Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau to discuss issues critical to British Columbians—affordability, healthcare, crime, and the dreaded carbon tax. Unsurprisingly, David Eby trotted out the same old failed policies that have driven BC i…