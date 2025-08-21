It’s hard to imagine a more damning indictment of a government than its refusal to act against terrorism in its own backyard. Yet that’s exactly what’s happening in Canada.

On August 20, 2025, a remarkable thing occurred. A sitting MLA from British Columbia, Dallas Brodie, stood outside a Vancouver courthouse and did what federal prosecutors and police refused to do: she filed terrorism charges against a woman named Charlotte Kates.

Now, who is Charlotte Kates? She’s not just some fringe activist. She is the international coordinator of Samidoun, a group so radical and toxic that it’s been outlawed in countries across Europe, and officially listed as a terrorist organization in Canada since October 2024. She openly glorifies Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad—groups whose entire existence revolves around the destruction of Israel and, more broadly, Western civilization.

You’d think that would be enough to land someone in jail—or at the very least, under investigation.

But in Trudeau’s Canada, now under the globalist hand of his economic sidekick Mark Carney, the Crown refused to press charges—even after Vancouver police recommended criminal prosecution for inciting hatred and violence.

So Dallas Brodie stepped up. And what she filed is devastating.

The Details You Weren’t Supposed to See

According to sworn documents, Kates repeatedly used her platform to glorify terrorism, promote sabotage, and encourage violence against Western institutions. In one instance, she praised the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel, calling it “heroic” and leading chants of “Long live October 7th” at a rally in Vancouver. Let that sink in: in Canada, in broad daylight, a woman celebrated the murder of civilians and nothing happened.

She didn’t stop there.

Kates travelled to Lebanon to honor Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a man responsible for killing countless innocents and orchestrating attacks on U.S. allies. She called him a “builder of a great revolutionary movement.” She directed her 3,000+ online followers to “act, escalate, and struggle,” and reposted messages calling for “revolutionary action” and “inflicting pain on the enemy.”

In case anyone doubted what that meant, she distributed brochures describing how to sabotage water systems, attack supply chains, and burn infrastructure. Yes, she gave people instructions for domestic terrorism—and the government still wouldn’t act.

Why It Took a Private Citizen to File Charges

This isn’t how justice is supposed to work. In a normal country, the government’s first duty, the most basic responsibility, is to protect its citizens from terrorism. That’s the floor, not the ceiling. But in Canada, under Justin Trudeau bloated, progressive legacy now carried on by his globalist banker-in-chief, Mark Carney, the justice system has been hollowed out, paralyzed by cowardice and ideological rot.

And here’s the proof. This wasn’t some ordinary criminal case. This wasn’t the police doing their job or prosecutors upholding the law. No. This was a private prosecution a charge filed not by the state, but by a private citizen. In this case, an MLA named Dallas Brodie, who was forced to use one of the rarest legal tools available in Canada because the institutions meant to enforce the law flatly refused to.

Think about that for a second. In Canada, terrorism has to be prosecuted by private citizens because the government won’t. That’s insane. Private prosecutions are technically legal, but they almost never happen, and for terrorism? It’s unheard of. They require court approval, and the Crown can either take them over or shut them down completely. They’re supposed to be a last resort, a safety valve when the state abandons its duty. And that’s exactly what happened here.

Now, to be fair, the Vancouver Police Department didn’t completely ignore this. After Charlotte Kates led a pro-Hamas rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery in April 2024, literally chanting in support of the October 7th massacre, they did investigate. She was even arrested, briefly. In June 2024, VPD formally recommended charges for willful promotion of hatred and public incitement of hatred. They did their job.

So what happened next? The BC Prosecution Service took the file, and buried it. They said they were “reviewing.” That was over a year ago. And here we are: no charges, no action, no accountability. Just endless bureaucratic delay. Exactly what you’d expect from the Trudeau–Carney regime.

The Attorney General of British Columbia then chimed in to pass the buck, claiming terrorism charges fall under federal jurisdiction. Translation: not our problem. Don’t ask us to actually enforce the law.

But Dallas Brodie didn’t buy it. She understood what was really going on here. This wasn’t legal complexity, it was politics. The state refuses to act when the violence comes from the Left.

So she escalated. She filed terrorism charges herself, something no Canadian prosecutor had the courage to do, despite overwhelming evidence. And her argument is simple: Charlotte Kates wasn’t just spreading hatred. She was coordinating. She was encouraging. She was facilitating terrorism. That’s not activism. That’s a crime.

The Bottom Line

This case is more than just one MLA filing charges against one radical activist. It is a litmus test, for Canada’s justice system, for its political class, and for whether the West is still willing to defend itself at all.

Because let’s be honest: Canada has no problem enforcing the law when it’s politically convenient. If you honked your horn in Ottawa with the trucker convoy, if you criticized Justin Trudeau, suddenly you were an enemy of the state. Frozen bank accounts, mass arrests, police horses trampling protesters in the street—that’s what happens when you embarrass the regime.

But if you glorify Hamas, call Jews “genocidaires,” burn the Canadian flag, and spread pamphlets about how to sabotage water systems? Well, according to the Liberals and their partners in the BC NDP, that’s just “activism.” That’s tolerated. That’s protected. The double standard is so obvious it’s insulting. Oppose Trudeau, and they’ll throw the book at you. Hate Jews and cheer on terrorists, and they’ll call it free expression.

That’s the rot Dallas Brodie is exposing. She isn’t just filing charges, she’s yanking the mask off a justice system that has been weaponized against ordinary Canadians while bending over backwards to appease extremists.

And make no mistake: Brodie’s stand is also political. It’s the pendulum swinging away from years of NDP–Liberal dominance in British Columbia, where woke orthodoxy was treated as law and dissent as criminal. Her move signals that BC is no longer the NDP’s playground. The days when the Left could suppress truckers, shield terrorist sympathizers, and call it “justice” may be ending.

Dallas Brodie may not yet be a household name. But what she represents, courage, conviction, and a refusal to play by the corrupt rules of Ottawa’s swamp, matters far beyond this case. She is a signal flare for every Canadian who is tired of watching their government protect the enemies of their country while persecuting its citizens.

If Charlotte Kates walks free while preaching Hamas propaganda and calling for attacks on Canadian infrastructure, then what exactly does terrorism even mean anymore? What does justice mean?

The answer will reveal everything about Canada’s future.

Canada, and the world, is watching.