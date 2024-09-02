BC's Healthcare Crisis: NDP Fumbles While Blaming Conservatives
With ERs Closing and Staffing Shortages Rising, Who's Really Failing British Columbians?
This weekend, the emergency department at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake was shut down due to a shortage of nurses. You’d think the NDP would be scrambling to fix it, right? Wrong. Instead, they’re busy deflecting blame and attacking the BC Conservatives and John Rustad, trying to convince you, the taxpayer, that they’re doing an amazing job…