Beyond the Rhetoric: How Soft-on-Crime Policies and Theatrics Are Failing Canadians
Unmasking the Harsh Reality: A Nation's Struggle Against Escalating Violence and Policy Failures
Let's delve into an alarming reality of Canada under the watch of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The glaring numbers from StatsCan's 2022 Homicide Trends reveal a harrowing picture: an 8.2% jump in the national homicide rate. But this isn't just about dry statistics; it's a reflection of a society in peril, a direct consequence of Trudeau's soft-on-crim…