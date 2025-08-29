The Opposition with Dan Knight

Ian MacRae
9h

3 steps.

1. Layoff, with severence, all fed employees hired since 2015. Freeze all new hiring.

2. Cancel all consulting contracts. Mandate all new work be done inhouse.

3. Freeze all immigration for 3 years except seasonal agricultural workers. Cancel all existing applicatipns. Reinstate the Harper-era points system for new applications following the 3 year freeze.

Canada needs to return to managed growth of our population. We also need to review what programs we can afford in light of our 5% budget target for defense.

Time to put our big boy pants on and say no to many program expenditures that we didn't have pre-2015.

Kevan Hudson
10hEdited

I remember seeing a CBC report on Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees that interviewed “banana allergy lady”. Banana Allergy Lady said she had to continue working from home all week cause she was concerned that someone bringing a banana to the office could harm her. And not surprisingly she was wearing a mask outside in 2024.

Despite significant growth service at the CRA is terrible, and in addition they are enabling more self service by Canadian citizens.

Anarchists and libertarians are correct that large governments are not your friends.

