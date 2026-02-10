The Opposition with Dan Knight

Mike Canary
9h

Is it my imagination, or does every bill that the Liberals “introduce” have new, special or other powers for the government to basically do whatever they want? Minister Fraser claims “other countries use these legislative tools” What other countries? North Korea? China? Cuba? How’s that working out for the average citizen? Heaven help us all in Canada if the Liberal party succeeds in getting their majority. 🇨🇦

Tony Cannataro
8h

How can anyone trust a failure of a minister in every position he has held, for that matter any Liberanos period.

