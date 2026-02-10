OTTAWA — In a meeting that was supposed to be about a budget bill, MPs spent an hour pressing the government on something much bigger than line items: whether the federal justice system still looks like a system ordinary people can trust, and whether Bill C-15 is quietly wiring cabinet with new powers that don’t sit comfortably in a country that claims to be governed by rules. House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance was studying Bill C-15, the budget implementation act that “gives the force of law” to spending commitments Parliament has already approved.

Fraser opened by pitching the justice-related pieces of the bill as practical housekeeping with real-world impact. First, he said, Ottawa is changing how federally appointed judges are allocated in Ontario: ten Superior Court seats that were already assigned but “not yet used” would be redirected, with eight going to support a new unified family court in Brampton and two to the Court of Appeal. Second, he pointed to an update involving Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada that would formalize how federal tribunal support services work in Yukon and potentially give other territorial tribunals a way to opt in. Then he widened the frame. Fraser argued the government’s public-safety approach rests on “three pillars”: tougher criminal laws, more front-line capacity, and upstream prevention. He pointed to a package of criminal-law bills (bail and sentencing, hate, gender-based violence, and child protection), and he paired that with claims of planned investments like 3,000 additional RCMP officers and 1,000 border officers, plus prevention spending in housing, health care, addictions and mental health.

That “system” claim was exactly what Larry Brock targeted. Brock framed the justice system as losing legitimacy in the public eye, citing stayed cases under Jordan timelines and arguing victims watch sexual-assault cases collapse while judicial vacancies remain high. Fraser answered with two key points: he said the number of federal judicial vacancies fluctuates and had been down in the “mid-teens” before climbing again, and he pegged it at 37 vacancies “at the beginning of this month,” describing a system where retirements and leaves can quickly change the count. When Brock suggested hundreds of applicants might be lining up for each opening, Fraser pushed back, saying he typically sees a short list of recommended names, “four or six, maybe eight,” rather than “hundreds.”

Peter Fragiskatos took a friendlier route, but he pulled more detail onto the record about what Fraser says the bill is trying to achieve with unified family courts. Fraser described Canada’s split family-law jurisdiction, federal and provincial responsibilities heard in different courts and sold the unified model as a “single court” where families can resolve a range of disputes in one place instead of bouncing between courthouses and appointments. He argued that simplification matters most for low-income families, where something as basic as transportation can determine whether people make court dates, and he gave an extreme example to make the point: you don’t want the cost of getting to the right courthouse to be what decides whether someone maintains access to their children. Fragiskatos also asked for an update on bail reform, and Fraser insisted that behind the partisan theatre, there’s broad agreement it’s a priority, claiming months of consultations with law enforcement, provinces, municipalities and justice-system stakeholders shaped what the government put forward.

The most politically explosive exchanges came when the discussion turned to the “regulatory sandbox” language in Bill C-15 because critics say it reads like a legal escape hatch for favored players. Andrew Lawton put it bluntly: he said Bill C-15 would give cabinet ministers authority to exempt individuals or corporations from basically any federal law except the Criminal Code, for up to six years, and he asked Fraser if that is a power he actually wants. Fraser rejected the “blanket” characterization and defended the concept as a way to test new technologies in situations where the law was written before the technology existed, time-limited, purpose-specific, and meant to help Canada keep up with other industrialized countries. Lawton then went straight at the drafting: why is the authority so broad covering “every federal statute and regulation” and “every cabinet minister,” instead of being narrowly tailored to innovation? Fraser’s answer was essentially “there are safeguards,” pointing to public notice, a limited time period, and an explicit purpose requirement, and he invited MPs to use committee study to tighten the regime if they think it’s necessary.

Bloq MP Jean-Denis Garon interventions hit the same nerve from a Quebec angle. He warned that a broad sandbox could collide with politically sensitive regimes like supply management, his example was an “innovative” company seeking an exemption that could ripple into dairy regulation. Fraser again said he’s open to amendments “grounded in principle,” but he resisted carving out a list of protected statutes on the fly, arguing innovation is unpredictable by nature.

Then the Conservatives tried to pin the sandbox to the one thing governments swear they’ll never play games with: conflicts of interest. Jasraj Hallan asked a yes-or-no question—does the exemption power include the Conflict of Interest Act?—and Fraser declined to give the simple concession Hallan was clearly hunting for, saying he struggled to see how such an exemption would even fit an “innovation context” and that hypotheticals weren’t a helpful way to assess the provision. Hallan tried to make it concrete by invoking Brookfield as an example, suggesting the power could be used to neutralize conflicts around government decisions. Fraser wouldn’t validate that framing, repeating that if MPs see a gap that threatens integrity, the committee can propose amendments—but he kept returning to the government’s core pitch: Canada can’t afford to “lose out” economically while other countries use these tools.

If the sandbox was the “power” fight, the child-exploitation discussion was the “priority” fight. Kent McDonald asked Fraser to explain how Bill C-16 would strengthen the response to child sexual exploitation online and offline, including sextortion and reporting duties for online service providers. Fraser’s first move was to warn against magical thinking, criminal law alone won’t solve it, then he tied the issue to “lawful access” tools for police and broader investments, while also listing specific Criminal Code changes such as expanding offences to include threatened distribution of child sexual abuse material and tightening rules around age-related defenses. When McDonald asked about the regulator’s role, Fraser said multiple ministers are involved, but he pointed to mandatory reporting and noted the government has moved to criminalize certain uses of AI deepfakes.

And then, right before the gavel dropped, Fraser did what polished cabinet ministers always do when the temperature rises: he reframed the entire controversy as a misunderstanding. Not a power grab. Not a drafting problem. Not an optics disaster. A misunderstanding.

Invited by Peter Fragiskatos to “clear anything up,” Fraser leaned back into the sandbox pitch. Other countries use this tool, he said. The real question isn’t whether the power is broad, it’s whether Parliament can shape it “responsibly.” Translation: don’t focus on the fact that cabinet could exempt entities from almost any federal statute except the Criminal Code. Focus on the vibes. Focus on innovation. Focus on economic competitiveness. And yes, he assured everyone, cabinet is open to amendments. Not all of them, of course. Just the ones that don’t meaningfully constrain the power being sought. But open. Very open.

Then came the pivot, the oldest maneuver in modern Ottawa. If critics are uncomfortable with the breadth of executive authority, the real villain must be delay. Bills are stalled. Committees are obstructed. The machinery of progress is being gummed up by politics. Fraser ticked them off like a man reading from a grievance ledger: bail and sentencing reform is finally moving; Bill C-16’s fate is uncertain; the “Combating Hate” bill is stuck in a filibuster; the Strong Borders Act, including lawful access powers, is being delayed.

Notice what happens there. The sandbox question? The one about exempting entities from Acts of Parliament, dissolves into a broader narrative about urgency. Extortion rings. Child exploitation. Fentanyl. Who could possibly oppose giving police “the tools they need”? If you’re uneasy about sweeping ministerial authority, you must not understand the stakes. You must not appreciate the crisis. You must not want innovation. Or safety. Or children protected. It’s a clever inversion. The burden quietly shifts from the government explaining why it needs such expansive discretion to critics explaining why they’re standing in the way of progress.

And that was the Fraser hour. The government describing Bill C-15 as practical governance plus forward-looking economic policy. The opposition pulling it back to basics: 37 judicial vacancies. Courts under strain. Federal lawyers worried about attrition. And a sandbox clause written so broadly that even seasoned parliamentarians start asking the question no government likes hearing out loud.

If the power is as harmless as you say it is… why does it need to be this wide?

And more importantly, when the exemption applies to “any Act of Parliament” except the Criminal Code, what exactly are Canadians supposed to take on faith?

Because in Ottawa, when someone asks you to “trust the safeguards,” that’s usually the moment you read the fine print twice.