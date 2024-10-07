British Columbia at a Crossroads: Time to Take Action
Crime, COVID Authoritarianism, Healthcare Chaos, Woke Ideologies, and Soaring Inflation—David Eby’s NDP Has Failed. Now It’s Your Turn to Vote and Change the Course on October 19
Vancouver -Democracy isn’t a spectator sport. If you're sitting on your couch waiting for someone else to save you, guess what? It won’t happen. In many districts, elections are decided by mere hundreds of votes. That’s right—just a few hundred votes could be the difference between more of David Eby’s crime-ridden, soft-on-criminals policies, or a real …