Sandra D Barber
13h

What else is new? The Liberal Party of Canada demands that Canadians "trust" them. This should be sending shivers up the spines of all of us. There is little "trust" if any in what government has been proposing, promising for almost one full year now. Tell me, just what has been accomplished? MOUs are empty words, zero action. Thanks for your perspective Dan Knight, this Canadian is listening.

Ian MacRae
12h

I suspect the "G7 embarassment" comment reflects the true driver of this project. Its Carney Europhilic embarrassment that his country doesn't have high speed rail. HSR will only scavange passengers from existing transportation modes; the Montreal-Ottawa will steal business from VIA and buses.

I've heard no business case that identifies net new traffic. The Ottawa-Montreal line audience is existing students, business and government travel. Its an internal line, so no new tourist traffic will be significant. Will Europeans fly to Montreal to then train to Ottawa for its tourist attractions? I suspect that is highly unlikely.

If Carney wants to build something fast, build expanded rail to Churchill to support an all-weather port and LNG facility fed by an AB/SK/MB pipeline. That would be worth $60 to $100 billion.

Finally, what benefit does Canada west of Toronto and east of Quebec City get fron HSR? Bragging rights?

