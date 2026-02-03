The most revealing moment at Standing Committee on Finance wasn’t another promise about jobs or a misty-eyed line about “nation-building.” It was the moment the government was asked a basic, adult question in a country that is supposed to have rules: will Brookfield be barred from benefiting from this project… yes or no? And the reason that question matters is the context everyone in Ottawa whispers about and pretends not to notice: Mark Carney arrived with an ethics “screen” built to keep him out of matters involving Brookfield and related companies, administered inside his own orbit, with carve-outs for decisions that hit a “broad class of persons,” plus a trust structure that’s designed to be opaque by definition. That may be compliant on paper, but politically it means the public is stuck asking, over and over, where the bright lines actually are.

So when Sandra Cobena laid out the obvious that the Alto high-frequency rail plan is multi-billion dollars, packed with procurement, financing, and long-term public contracts—she wasn’t asking for gossip. She was asking for a boundary because in a world where the Prime Minister has an ethics screen precisely because Brookfield is too close for comfort, Parliament is entitled to know whether the government is going to keep Brookfield away from the money on a project like this, or whether it’s going to hide behind process and hope everyone stops noticing.

Steven MacKinnon responded the way this government responds whenever it’s asked to draw a clean line around a powerful interest: he expanded the frame until the target disappeared. He talked about a private consortium led by a Canadian pension fund and rattled off affiliated companies, even tossing in Air Canada as if listing household names is the same thing as answering a conflict question. When Cobena dragged it back to Brookfield, specifically, MacKinnon said he had “no idea” whether they would be involved. That’s the tell. If the minister can’t tell Parliament whether the firm the Prime Minister had to wall himself off from is being explicitly excluded from a generational infrastructure project, then the government isn’t offering certainty. It’s offering trust. And trust is exactly what an ethics screen is supposed to replace with rules.

Cobena forced the logic into daylight: if you aren’t preventing it, they could participate. MacKinnon tried to wave it away as “hypothetical,” but nothing about this is hypothetical. This is the question you ask before contracts harden, before financing gets structured, before the procurement ecosystem fills up with people who will later tell you everything was technically fine. In the end he retreated to the narrowest line available, there is currently no Brookfield involvement, then dodged the follow-up about future participation with a sarcastic “Joe’s Plumbing” joke. The joke landed the opposite way it was meant to. Because in a file already surrounded by screens, carve-outs, and trust arrangements, refusing to say “barred” doesn’t make people calm down. It makes them lean in.

The committee then returned to a theme that kept repeating all night: this bill is built around speed, and anything that slows government down is treated as suspect. Dan Albas put his finger on it early when he asked why the bill eliminates an independent review mechanism under the Canadian Transportation Act and why the government wouldn’t accept even an expedited window so communities have a trusted legal path to be heard. MacKinnon’s answer was blunt and almost refreshing in its honesty: because it would delay the project. That one sentence basically explains the entire design philosophy here. Oversight is not a feature. Oversight is a problem to be engineered out.

That’s why the landowner fight became so heated. Jean-Denis Garon invoked Mirabel as something more than history. In Quebec, expropriation isn’t an academic concept; it’s a memory with scars. Garon demanded to know why hearings and impact assessments, protections born out of earlier abuses, should be treated as little more than obstacles. MacKinnon accused him of “creating fear,” and the exchange degraded into interruptions, the Chair trying to restore order, and Garon essentially saying what half the country thinks every time Ottawa says “trust us”: the questions aren’t there to flatter the minister, and fear doesn’t come from the opposition, no, it comes from people who have seen this movie before.

That dynamic kept resurfacing. Albas tried to force clarity by asking the minister to point to the exact section that supposedly guarantees notice before land is frozen or taken. MacKinnon couldn’t do it in the moment and kicked it to an official, who responded with the familiar bureaucratic dodge: the amendments are limited and the rest of the expropriation framework “remains,” including notice. When Albas asked what “well in advance” actually means, the answer dissolved into vagueness again. The government kept selling “common sense” as if it were a legally enforceable safeguard, and the opposition kept pointing out that “common sense” does not appear in statute as a right.

Meanwhile, Liberal MPs used their time the way government MPs always use their time on a difficult file: they tried to lift the conversation away from the hard edges and back into national mythology. Carlos Leitão and Jake Sawatzky framed the act as a necessary modernization to overcome Canada’s inability to build big things. They leaned on the “G7 embarrassment” argument and the idea that harmonizing with provincial models is common-sense efficiency. It was reassurance by repetition. It also neatly avoided the actual friction points: who gets frozen, who gets to appeal, who pays for appraisals, and what happens when a minister asks Canadians to trade enforceable protections for a promise to behave well.

Even the attempt to smooth things over had a tell. Kent McDonald jokingly invited MacKinnon to respond to Garon and told him to “look into his eyes,” turning a real conflict over rights and process into a bit of committee banter. MacKinnon used that opening to repackage Mirabel as a lesson learned, promised sensitivity, and went right back to the same argument: narrow corridor, straight line, big benefits, lots of enthusiasm. It was the government’s preferred move all evening, acknowledge the concern, insist it’s different this time, then pivot to optimism.

There was one moment, though, where the optimism dropped and reality rushed in. Eric Lefebvre spoke about Lac-Mégantic, and you could hear the room change. That community doesn’t hear “rail project” and think “innovation.” They think of loss. Lefebvre asked whether the glamorous corridor project is more important than the long-promised bypass meant to keep dangerous rail traffic out of the town. MacKinnon sounded sincere in response and pointed to hearings and an expected start. But when Lefebvre swung back to the Brookfield issue, the minister’s posture reverted immediately to the same problem: he was willing to guarantee “no conflict of interest” in the abstract, without being willing to guarantee exclusion in the concrete.

And that’s the real story of this meeting, stripped of the press releases and the soothing language. This government wants Canadians to swallow a bill that concentrates power, shortens process, and demands trust from people it has trained, over years, not to trust it. When the most radioactive procurement question of the night came up, Brookfield, the minister wouldn’t say the only word that actually matters: barred. Not restricted. Not monitored. Not “currently not involved.” Barred. Full stop.

That refusal tells you everything. In modern Ottawa, corruption isn’t a scandal anymore, it’s the operating system. WE Charity wasn’t a mistake, it was a test. SNC-Lavalin wasn’t a crisis, it was a calibration exercise to see how much pressure the political class could absorb before the media class blinked. Trudeau was the appetizer, the warm-up act to see how numb the Ottawa late-night crowd really is. Carney is the main course. Polished, credentialed, wrapped in ethics “screens” and process language, he’s here to show how real corruption works in a mature system, clean on paper, elegant in structure, and almost impossible to pin down after the money has moved.

So when a government refuses to draw bright lines at the start, it’s not because it lacks the authority. It’s because bright lines get in the way later. And in Ottawa, everyone knows the game: today it’s “no involvement,” tomorrow it’s “fully compliant,” and the day after that it’s “nothing improper occurred.” By the time the public figures out who benefited, the trains, literal or otherwise, have already left the station.