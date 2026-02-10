Bruce Banman Enters the BC Conservative Leadership Race

I spoke with Bruce Banman on The Opposition because his story matters in this moment as a case study in how British Columbia’s political landscape actually shifted.

Banman wasn’t supposed to matter when he crossed the floor from BC United to the BC Conservatives. At the time, that move made no strategic sense. There was no polling advantage, no guarantee of re-election, no certainty the party he joined would even survive, let alone contend for power. The safe option was silence. The rewarded option was compliance. He chose neither.

When Banman crossed, the BC Conservatives had almost nothing in the legislature, no institutional power, no media shield, no serious standing. What they did not have was a voice. He gave them one. And he didn’t do it quietly. He used Question Period the way it’s supposed to be used: to challenge, to disrupt, and to force uncomfortable debates into the open and debates others preferred to avoid entirely.

What followed wasn’t incremental change. It was collapse. BC United disintegrated. The Conservative Party surged. And in a remarkably short period of time, the party that Banman helped legitimize became the Official Opposition, falling just shy of fewer than 700 votes and forming government. That didn’t happen because of rebranding or messaging tweaks. It happened because someone acted before it was safe to do so.

That context matters now because Banman’s leadership bid isn’t about ambition arriving early. It’s about momentum catching up late.

In our conversation, Banman wasn’t performing inevitability. He talked openly about doubt, about risk, about personal and professional consequences — about moments where the “smart” decision and the “right” decision were not the same thing. He described politics the way it actually is: messy, costly, and often punishing to people who refuse to follow scripts.

What stood out wasn’t polish. It was pattern. Banman’s career shows a repeated willingness to take positions when the outcome is uncertain, as mayor, as an MLA, and now as a leadership candidate. That doesn’t make him correct by default. It does make him different from a political class that tends to wait until permission is granted.

The phrase he keeps returning to, “act, not hide” which isn’t a slogan so much as a summary of how he’s operated. In British Columbia, where too many politicians have mastered the art of delay, deflection, and managed ambiguity, that distinction is worth examining, even critically.

This episode of The Opposition isn’t about endorsement. It’s about understanding how power actually shifted in this province, who took the risk, who stayed silent, and why the political ground moved the way it did. Whether Banman becomes leader or not, the record already shows that he helped force a reckoning others avoided.

That’s why the conversation matters now, not because the race is over, but because it isn’t.

