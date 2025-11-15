If you ever wanted to see Ottawa pull a stunt that would get a private-sector CFO fired, hauled into an audit, and walking out in handcuffs, this is it: Budget 2025. And the best part? Thanks to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, we now have the receipts.

The PBO’s new report, “Budget 2025: Issues for Parliamentarians,” isn’t a blog post, it’s a 16-page indictment with charts. Strip away the polite Ottawa language and it says this: the government has blown up the deficit, quietly changed the accounting rules to hide how bad it is, then pretended it’s all part of a bold new “capital budgeting framework.”

Start with the deficit, because that’s where the mask really slips. Under Budget 2025, the shortfall is now projected to average $64.3 billion a year between 2025-26 and 2029-30. That’s not a rounding error. That is more than double what this same government told Canadians in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement. They looked you in the eye, gave you one number, then turned around a year later and quietly doubled it.

The PBO spells out why. There’s $87.0 billion in new “day-to-day” operating measures — that’s Ottawa-speak for more permanent spending — plus another $65.0 billion slapped onto direct program expenses because they now need bigger cushions for contingent liabilities, bad tax debts, and things like environmental cleanups. On top of all that, they’ve layered in $38.7 billion in new so-called capital measures that push the deficit even higher, with only $23.1 billion in other tweaks to soften the blow on paper.

In normal human language: they spent more, promised more, and had to admit old promises are blowing up the bill. Then they went hunting for an accounting trick to make the whole mess look smaller.

Just look at the before-and-after. In 2025-26, the deficit that was supposed to be $42.2 billion is now $78.3 billion. By 2029-30, what was sold as a $23.0-billion gap has ballooned to $56.6 billion. Every single year in between, the story gets worse, not better.

If a public company did this to its investors, the stock would crater, the CEO would be “spending more time with family,” and the auditors would be living in the boardroom. In Ottawa, they call it “a responsible plan for the middle class.”

Enter the magic trick: the “day-to-day operating balance.”

This is the number the Finance Minister has been waving around like a holy relic, swearing up and down it’ll be balanced by 2028-29. How do they do it? Simple. In Budget 2025, they split the books in two piles: one called “day-to-day operating balance,” the other called “capital investments.”

And in this new fantasy world, “capital” isn’t just real stuff the government actually owns — roads, buildings, equipment. Nope. It suddenly includes spending that’s supposed to “support investment” by private companies, Indigenous communities, other levels of government. Basically, if they squint hard enough, it becomes “capital.” The operating balance then gets held up as the shiny new “fiscal anchor.”

Here’s the part they don’t mention at the podium. The PBO reran the math and found that without all the new measures since the 2024 fall update, the operating budget was already on track to be in surplus from 2026-27 onward. Before they went on another spending bender, the so-called day-to-day balance would have been:

A small $6.0-billion deficit in 2025-26

Then surpluses of $14.0 billion in 2026-27

$10.2 billion in 2027-28

$11.8 billion in 2028-29

And $14.7 billion in 2029-30

So the big “we’ll balance the operating budget” promise? Those surpluses were already baked into the baseline. They didn’t heroically create them.

They spent them. Then tried to take a victory lap.

Once you add back in the government’s new operating measures, those surpluses vanish. Under Budget 2025, the operating balance becomes a $33.0-billion deficit in 2025-26, an $8.7-billion deficit in 2026-27, a $5.5-billion deficit in 2027-28, and then tiny razor-thin surpluses of $1.7 billion and $3.0 billion in 2028-29 and 2029-30. These are rounding-error surpluses built on top of fantasy accounting.

But the real tell, the moment the mask slips, is this shiny new Capital Budgeting Framework. This is where the Liberals go from ordinary spin to full “are you kidding me?” territory. They’ve invented a definition of “capital investment” so bloated it makes the actual Public Accounts and the international System of National Accounts look like relics from a more honest civilization.

Instead of counting real capital, roads, ships, fibre lines, actual federal assets, and genuine capital transfers, they start tossing in corporate income tax expenditures, investment tax credits, and straight-up operating subsidies. Handouts. Incentives. Political candy. The PBO’s verdict is basically: nice try. These are policy measures, not capital formation. They are fiscal costs, not assets. You can’t pave a road with a tax credit.

So the PBO does what adults do and rebuilds the numbers using something tethered to reality: capital transfers, amortization of federal capital, and a limited slice of housing measures. Under the government’s “everything that moves is capital” approach, so-called capital investments from 2024-25 to 2029-30 come in at 32.2, 45.4, 56.7, 58.0, 59.7 and 59.6 billion a year. Under the PBO’s stricter, sane definition, that drops to 25.8, 32.5, 40.1, 40.2, 39.8 and 39.0.

Over the full period, Budget 2025 pretends there’s one pile; the PBO shows it’s about $217.3 billion instead, roughly 30% smaller, a $94-billion gap created entirely by creative labeling. Nothing real changed. Just the adjectives.

Now watch what happens to the operating balance once you scrape off the political makeup. With the government’s puffed-up “capital” numbers, Budget 2025 magically shows the so-called day-to-day operating balance gliding into a tiny surplus.

But use the PBO’s grown-up, reality-based definition and the illusion disappears. The operating budget never balances. Not once. The real numbers are a $10.5-billion deficit in 2024-25, $45.8 billion in 2025-26, $25.3 billion in 2026-27, $23.3 billion in 2027-28, $18.1 billion in 2028-29 and $17.6 billion in 2029-30. That’s not a path to balance. That’s a straight line of red ink with a press release stapled to it.

This is the part where, in a sane system, everyone stops pretending. If you need to invent a new category of spending, jam tax credits and subsidies into it, and declare them “capital,” just to claim you’re balancing your operating budget, you’re not being transparent. You’re doing accounting cosplay.

The PBO clearly sees the danger. Given how subjective these definitions have become and how central they now are to bragging about fiscal performance, the report recommends an independent expert body to decide which spending actually qualifies as capital investment under any expanded definition. Translation: take the marker away from the people who have every incentive to draw the chart in their own favour.

Then we get to the comedy act they’re calling “fiscal anchors.” In Budget 2025, the government proudly pats itself on the back and says, look, we have two serious goals now: balance the “operating” budget by 2028-29 and keep a declining deficit-to-GDP ratio. Very serious. Very responsible. Very fake.

Because here’s what somehow slipped off the page: the old anchor, actually reducing the federal debt-to-GDP ratio over the medium term, is gone. This is the same metric they used to swear was “key” for fiscal sustainability and for protecting Canada’s AAA rating. Now? Deleted. Vanished. Thrown down the memory hole like it never existed.

And the PBO flat-out notes it: this isn’t some minor tweak, it’s a straight break from the U.K.’s own fiscal rules, which still say debt has to come down as a share of the economy. Not just look nicer because you’ve come up with a trendier way to talk about the deficit.

Why kill the debt anchor? Because the math murders it. Budget 2025 has the federal debt-to-GDP ratio going from 41.2% in 2024-25 to around 43% and just sitting there from 2026-27 to 2029-30. Not falling. Not improving. Just stuck at a higher level. When the PBO stress-tests that, there’s only a 35.4% chance, basically a coin flip with bad odds, that the debt ratio in 2029-30 will even be lower than it is today. And the “declining deficit-to-GDP” anchor? That one is pure fantasy. The PBO runs the numbers and finds just a 7.5% chance the deficit ratio actually falls every year from 2026-27 through 2029-30. In plain English: there’s over a 90% chance they blow their own deficit promise.

So they scrapped the anchor they were certain to fail, replaced it with one they’re almost certain to fail, and then stood in front of microphones like responsible adults. This isn’t fiscal management. It’s performance art with a calculator.

On the long-term outlook, Budget 2025 projects the debt ratio creeping up to 43.6% in 2033-34, then drifting down to 37.2% by 2055-56. Technically, that’s sustainable. But the PBO notes the room for extra permanent tax cuts or spending increases is now very limited if you want the 2055-56 debt ratio to match today’s level. Earlier budgets gave themselves more headroom; this one has already spent it.

Even the supposed “savings” exercise, the Comprehensive Expenditure Review, looks more like a press release than a plan. The budget sketches broad themes—modernizing operations, streamlining delivery, recalibrating programs—and offers departmental totals. But the PBO points out there are no program-level numbers, no detail on staff cuts, no explanation of what services will be hit. Without that, they can’t even tell if the savings are real. They’ve had to send information requests to departments to get the details the budget should have included in the first place.

On defence, the government boasts of $81.8 billion in spending over five years, including more than $9 billion in 2025-26 already baked into Supplementary Estimates (A). But again, the PBO notes: we don’t know how much of that is genuinely new money versus reshuffled old promises. And despite all the press conferences, there’s still no clear path in Budget 2025 to meeting the revised NATO commitment of 5% of GDP for defence and related security, including the 1.5 percentage points they’re counting from non-core defence. The budget simply assumes future spending will get us there and offers no detail.

And then there’s the part that would be funny if it weren’t so serious: the Public Accounts. The PBO notes that the audited Public Accounts for 2024-25 were tabled more than seven months after year-end, right after a previous year that set a record with almost nine months’ delay. These are the actual, audited numbers, the ones that show what really happened after all the press conferences are over. Parliament is getting them so late that MPs can’t properly reconcile what was promised with what was delivered. The PBO once again recommends changing the law so the deadline moves up to September 30, forcing the government to stop hiding behind the calendar.

Put this all together and the picture isn’t “complex” or “nuanced” it’s ugly. This government has more than doubled the medium-term deficit compared to its own last forecast, cooked up a bloated “capital” category that falsely inflates investment by about $94 billion, weaponized that fiction to pretend the operating budget is on track to balance, quietly tossed aside the debt anchor it once claimed was “key,” replaced it with new targets it is statistically unlikely to hit, and then slow-rolls the audited books so long that Parliament can’t meaningfully challenge any of it.

If a corporation pulled this stunt, nobody would call it modernization. They’d call it cooking the books and start talking about investigations. In Ottawa, they slap a logo on the cover and call it Budget 2025.