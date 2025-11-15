The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
19h

If a corporation tried this the ceo would be gone. Nice try why do people continue to vote for this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gloria Murphy's avatar
Gloria Murphy
20h

Any Canadian that believes Liberal BS is out to lunch. How many times do you Liberal lovers need to be screwed over before you open your eyes if that is at all possible

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture