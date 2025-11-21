The House of Commons Government Operations Committee (OGGO) convened for what was supposed to be a straightforward technical briefing on Budget 2025, featuring Interim Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques, backed by senior officials Kristina Grinshpoon, Mark Mahabir, Diarra Sourang, and Caroline Nicol. What unfolded instead was a rare moment of clarity—an X-ray of a government desperate to rebrand spending as “investment,” allergic to transparency, and increasingly reliant on accounting acrobatics to disguise the consequences of its own policies.

From the first round of questioning, it became obvious why the Liberal government had delayed this budget for months: the numbers don’t hold, the story doesn’t match the math, and the moment anyone presses for clarity, the narrative collapses.

Liberal MP Vince Gasparro, Trudeau’s old Toronto backroom loyalist now defending Mark Carney’s minority Liberal government, opened with an almost comical question: “Do you agree directly with our government’s plan?” Jacques reminded him, politely, that the PBO doesn’t “agree or disagree” with government policy. It was the first of many moments where Liberals tried to fish for validation and came up empty.

Gasparro then pushed Jacques to praise government infrastructure spending, clearly hoping for a flattering soundbite. Jacques again refused to play along. He acknowledged that economists in general favor productivity-enhancing investments, but explicitly declined to endorse anything in Budget 2025. It was an academic explanation, not the political absolution Gasparro was so obviously hunting for.

From there, the illusion of Liberal “fiscal responsibility” unwound quickly.

Bloc MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau dug straight into the core problem: the government’s so-called “capital investments” are padded with items that simply aren’t investments at all. Jacques confirmed what the government desperately hopes Canadians won’t figure out, salaries aren’t investments, loans aren’t investments, tax credits aren’t investments. They don’t create owned assets. They don’t build national wealth. They are expenses, full stop.

Yet the government has quietly reclassified vast swaths of its regular spending as “capital,” inflating its investment claims by nearly 30 percent. Jacques confirmed this, noting that if Canada used UK-style definitions, or even the definitions Canada used last year, the picture would be very different. In fact, previous years would show surpluses where this budget now shows deficits.

The so-called “transparency initiative” turns out to be nothing but a shell game.

Conservative MP Kelly Block raised the other bombshell: Canada’s fiscal credibility is eroding internationally. Fitch Ratings, just 48 hours after the budget dropped, issued a devastating warning. They noted Canada’s “track record of upward deficit revisions,” meaning the Liberals keep promising smaller deficits and then repeatedly blowing past their own projections.

Jacques didn’t dispute Fitch’s assessment. In fact, he backed it up. The government has a 7.5 percent chance—basically zero—of meeting its own fiscal anchors. These targets, which Trudeau’s former adviser Mark Carney now claims to champion, are effectively broken. And no one on the government side seems concerned.

Conservative MP Tamara Jansen, picking up this point, pushed Jacques on the principle: if the Canada Revenue Agency demands receipts from citizens, citizens must comply. So why is the government allowed to hide its receipts from Parliament?

Jacques could only restate the truth: the PBO cannot hold the government accountable. Only Parliament can. And Parliament, under the current Liberal–NDP swamp coalition, has chosen not to.

Jansen also raised the $1 trillion “investment plan” Carney has been touting—another centerpiece of the government’s messaging. Jacques revealed the number has no real backing. About $35 billion is actual federal money. The rest? Hopes, assumptions, hype. Not a list of investors, not a breakdown, not a spreadsheet. Nothing. Even the PBO has no idea where the remaining $965 billion is meant to come from.

Bloc MPs continued hammering a point that clearly rattles the government: under real accounting standards, federal “investment” is about 4 percent of GDP. Everything else is spin.

Liberal MPs repeatedly attempted to rehabilitate the new “capital vs. operating” framework by claiming provinces do it too. Jacques corrected them: yes, other governments make that distinction—but not with the Liberal Party’s made-up definitions, which classify ordinary spending as “capital” simply because it looks better.

The money quote?

Jacques confirmed that the government’s expanded definition makes it much easier to show a balanced operating budget. In other words: it rigs the outcome.

In one of the most telling exchanges, Conservative MP Philip Lawrence exposed the real danger: Canada has far less room to react to an economic shock than this government claims. The Liberals’ new plan, according to the PBO, seems to be: when the next crisis hits, Canada will simply take on even more debt, even though high existing debt makes that far riskier and more expensive. It’s a feedback loop with a fuse.

Throughout the hearing, Liberals clung to talking points about “context,” pandemics, supply chains, interest rates, foreign wars, as though global events somehow excuse them from basic math. Jacques repeatedly clarified: yes, the PBO absolutely accounts for global context. But that doesn’t turn bad budgeting into good budgeting.

And then came the final blow: this government dumped more than 10,000 pages of financial documents on Parliament within days, budget, public accounts, estimates, departmental results. Jacques made it plain: no parliamentarian can absorb that volume of material before voting. It is not transparency. It is a smokescreen.

And buried beneath that avalanche of paper was the darkest piece of the entire budget—the massive program of layoffs and austerity cuts the government tried to push through without telling anyone what, exactly, is being cut.

This wasn’t some minor oversight. It wasn’t a timing issue. It was a deliberate decision.

The budget includes $60 billion in federal cuts and 40,000 federal job losses, a staggering downsizing of the public service, yet the government refused to provide even the most basic breakdown of where the cuts would fall, who would be affected, or what services Canadians would lose.

Jacques revealed that the PBO formally requested this information from five federal departments, exercising its legal authority under the Parliament of Canada Act to compel disclosure. The response? A wall of silence. Departments simply refused to provide the documents, claiming they weren’t “ready,” even though the numbers were already baked into the budget the government forced Parliament to vote on.

Let that sink in:

The government ordered Parliament to approve billions in cuts it actively prevented Parliament from seeing.

Jacques had no choice but to notify both Speakers of Parliament that government departments were refusing to follow the law. A constitutional alarm bell, pulled in real time. And what happened next? Nothing. No compliance. No urgency. No accountability. The Liberals ignored it, the NDP shrugged, and Parliament voted anyway, blindfolded.

Conservative MP Tamara Jansen captured the frustration perfectly:

If the CRA asks a citizen for receipts, you hand them over. No excuses. But when Parliament asks the federal government for its receipts, the government refuses—and gets away with it.

Jacques confirmed the stakes. Without the details of those cuts, neither the PBO nor Parliament can determine which programs are being gutted, which departments are losing capacity, which services Canadians will lose access to. It also means Parliament has no way of evaluating whether the government’s promise to “balance the operating budget” is real or simply the product of fantasy assumptions and reclassified spending.

In fact, Jacques pointed out that the $60 billion in “savings” is directly tied to the government’s new fiscal anchor. If these cuts don’t materialize—or if the government quietly abandons them—the entire claim of achieving an operational balance falls apart. Yet the departments responsible for those cuts refused to show the data that would prove whether the anchor is real or fraudulent.

And the PBO is powerless to enforce compliance.

Jacques made it uncomfortably clear: he works for Parliament, not the government. But if the government refuses to comply with the law, only Parliament can act. And Parliament—dominated by a Liberal–NDP arrangement—chose not to.

So here’s the truth no one on the government side will say out loud:

The layoffs aren’t a plan. They’re a placeholder. A fiction in a spreadsheet, needed to make the numbers look less catastrophic. The government can’t explain them because the cuts were never designed—they were reverse-engineered to make the deficit projections look tolerable.

Which is why, when the PBO asked for the details, the bureaucracy had nothing to give. Behind the curtain, there is no costed plan. No departmental breakdown. No analysis of consequences. It’s a multi-billion-dollar guess dressed up as policy.

And this is why the document dump mattered.

You bury Parliament in paper to hide the fact that the real answers don’t exist.

The layoffs are the clearest example yet of a government that isn’t budgeting—it’s improvising. It isn’t planning—it’s spinning. And in the middle of all this, the one office mandated to keep the numbers honest was left knocking on locked doors, asking for documents the government had no intention of ever releasing.

By the end of the meeting, not even the Liberals could pretend things were normal. Kelly Block closed by reminding Jacques, and the committee, that he is only the “interim” PBO because the government has refused to appoint a full-time watchdog subject to parliamentary vetting. Meaning the most important fiscal oversight position in the country serves entirely at the pleasure of the very government it is supposed to scrutinize.

Budget 2025 is not a financial plan. It is a political document engineered around optics, definitions, delays, and deliberate obfuscation. What the OGGO committee revealed is a government that rewrites the rules rather than follow them, hides the numbers rather than justify them, and manipulates language rather than confront reality.

And every time someone asked for a straight answer, the same truth surfaced:

The math doesn’t work. The promises don’t add up. And the government is banking on the hope that no one notices.