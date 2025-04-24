Ottawa, April 24, 2025 — In a fiery press conference today, Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois, accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of lying about a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, raising fresh doubts about Carney’s credibility in the midst of a heated federal election campaign. The accusation stems from a Radio-Canada report that contradicts Carney’s public account of the conversation, intensifying scrutiny on the Liberal leader as Canadians prepare to head to the polls.

The controversy centers on a March 28 phone call between Carney and Trump, their first official conversation since Carney assumed the role of prime minister earlier this year. Carney described the call as “cordial” and “positive,” emphasizing that Trump had respected Canada’s sovereignty—a point he reiterated in public statements. However, sources cited by Radio-Canada revealed a different story: Trump reportedly raised the idea of Canada becoming the “51st state” of the United States, a notion he has floated repeatedly in the past. According to the sources, Carney responded with, “We'll agree to disagree on that one,” but omitted this detail in his public remarks.

Blanchet seized on the discrepancy during a press conference in front of a CBC News banner, calling Carney’s omission a deliberate attempt to mislead Canadians. “Just the show of a man who wanted to pretend something which appears today not to be true,” Blanchet said, his tone sharp. “I believe many people in Canada and in Quebec will say, what the hell is that? And if that is not true, what else is not true?”

This isn’t the first time Carney has faced accusations of dishonesty. In February, the Conservative Party released an ad accusing Carney of “selling out Canada” during his tenure at Brookfield, a financial firm where he allegedly oversaw the relocation of its headquarters from Toronto to New York while denying involvement. Now, Blanchet’s accusation adds fuel to the narrative that Carney may not be forthcoming with the public—a damaging claim as the Liberal leader seeks to maintain his party’s lead in the polls.

The timing of the controversy couldn’t be worse for Carney. Canada is in the midst of a federal election campaign, with the Liberal Party facing off against the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, the NDP, the Green Party, and the Bloc Québécois. Carney has positioned himself as the best leader to navigate strained Canada-U.S. relations, particularly in light of Trump’s planned tariffs on Canadian goods—set to take effect on April 2—and his provocative “51st state” rhetoric. However, the Radio-Canada report undermines Carney’s narrative of standing firm against U.S. pressure.

Poilievre, when asked about the report, sidestepped direct commentary on the call but reiterated his commitment to defending Canada’s sovereignty. “Carney will have to answer for that,” he said, adding that his focus remains on issues Canada can control.

Blanchet’s accusation is a calculated move to weaken Carney’s standing in Quebec, where sovereignty issues resonate deeply. The Bloc Québécois leader has been a vocal critic of Carney throughout the campaign, previously attacking him during an April 17 French-language leaders’ debate for not prioritizing Quebec’s interests.

The controversy highlights the delicate balancing act Carney must perform as he navigates both domestic politics and international relations. Trump’s repeated “51st state” comments have long been a sore point for Canadians, and the looming tariffs—targeting steel, aluminum, cars, pharmaceuticals, and lumber—threaten to disrupt the Canadian economy. Carney has warned of “tough days ahead,” but his handling of the Trump call has now become a liability, potentially eroding public trust at a critical juncture.

For Blanchet, the accusation is an opportunity to position the Bloc as a defender of Canadian sovereignty, appealing to voters wary of U.S. influence. However, his own alliances, particularly with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, have drawn skepticism from some quarters.

As the election draws closer, the fallout from this controversy could shape voter perceptions of Carney’s leadership and integrity. With Trump’s shadow looming large over the campaign, Canadians are left to wonder: if Carney wasn’t truthful about this call, what else might he be hiding?