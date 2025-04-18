Campaign 2025 : Debate - Mark Carney’s Debate Performance Was All Flash, No Foundation
Modular housing, mixed messages, and recycled Trudeau talking points—if this is what winning looks like, Canada’s in trouble
Late to the debate analysis today—I fell asleep. Literally. That should tell you something. But here’s what I did catch:
Mark Carney was hollow. No substance. Contradicted himself repeatedly—especially on Bill C-69. You can’t say you're going to fast-track federal permitting and then defend the very legislation that prevents projects from getting built. You can’t claim to use emergency powers in B.C. and then tell Montreal you’d never do that. And you really can’t act like an “outsider” when you’ve been whispering in Trudeau’s ear since COVID. Let’s not forget—your name is in Mendicino’s texts.
His housing “plan”? Modular boxes stacked on government land. Yeah, sure. Mark Carney wants the middle class living in shoeboxes while his Brookfield buddies keep flipping condos. If the CBC says he “won,” it’s because they’re grading on a curve made of taxpayer-funded delusion. He was desperate, inconsistent, and pandering.
Singh was unwatchable. He’s got “billionaire Tourette’s” and he interrupted everyone with the same broken record. His point about capital gains being cut but not GST makes no sense—millionaires pay GST too, Jagmeet. But facts aren’t his strong suit.
Blanchet? Honestly, I appreciated him. He showed up as a pundit more than a PM candidate—but he was sharp. I respected that he called out Carney’s tax haven hypocrisy, and that he said he couldn’t believe he was speaking English in Montreal. That’s conviction. Love him or hate him, he calls out contradiction when he sees it.
Poilievre was the only one with actual details. His plan didn’t involve spending us into oblivion. He’s talking about cutting red tape, dismantling bureaucracy, and getting government out of the way, not growing it like Carney wants to.
If anyone’s telling you Carney won, they’re either lying to you or trying to sell you the same overvalued garbage he pitched on that stage. I’m not speaking as a partisan. I’m speaking as a stakeholder—as someone who lives in this country and has to deal with the economic reality these people create.
If this debate was a sales pitch, Carney was selling snake oil—at luxury pricing. And if history’s any guide, those prices are going to double.
Good one, Dan. It took me several minutes to read through because I broke into hysterics over your description of Singh! I enjoyed watching Yves Blanchett on both evenings, tho the translators were difficult, he came across as more professional and articulate in both languages where Carney failed in ENGLISH! um um um duh...nothing but crisis and Trump to lean on. He can wear the official DUNCE CAP of the year in both languages. The attitudes and behaviours of the MSM are beyond outrageous, certainly NOT schooled in the journalism ethics that I experienced many decades ago. HOPEFULLY they've cemented their fate with future job losses. I certainly support defunding of ALL legacy media outlets after that sickening display of jealous tantruming.
Truer words were never spoken, but sadly the media only plays clips that make Carney look good and Poilievre look bad. Most of our population is brain dead and could care less about the deteriorating country - last place on GDP, homelessness at record numbers, immigration out of control, ridiculous spending out of control. Everything Carney talks about makes no sense…as you say…word salad but folks lap it up as if he is just the saviour we need. Trump is the only card he keeps bringing up and everything is a crisis that only he can manage. I wish someone would have brought up more about how he bankrupted the UK and while Poilievre touched on the fact that Carney was Trudeau’s advisor and he printed money, I wish he also would have brought up more about the freezing of bank accounts of law abiding citizens for donations to the trucker’s convoy and persecution of those who stood up for their rights, while prisoners get treated with kid leather gloves. Yes, the criminals being released too early was brought up, but Carney was behind the government overreach and the calling of the emergency act to shut down peaceful protests nd does nothing about the violent crimes on the streets.