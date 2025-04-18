Late to the debate analysis today—I fell asleep. Literally. That should tell you something. But here’s what I did catch:

Mark Carney was hollow. No substance. Contradicted himself repeatedly—especially on Bill C-69. You can’t say you're going to fast-track federal permitting and then defend the very legislation that prevents projects from getting built. You can’t claim to use emergency powers in B.C. and then tell Montreal you’d never do that. And you really can’t act like an “outsider” when you’ve been whispering in Trudeau’s ear since COVID. Let’s not forget—your name is in Mendicino’s texts.

His housing “plan”? Modular boxes stacked on government land. Yeah, sure. Mark Carney wants the middle class living in shoeboxes while his Brookfield buddies keep flipping condos. If the CBC says he “won,” it’s because they’re grading on a curve made of taxpayer-funded delusion. He was desperate, inconsistent, and pandering.

Singh was unwatchable. He’s got “billionaire Tourette’s” and he interrupted everyone with the same broken record. His point about capital gains being cut but not GST makes no sense—millionaires pay GST too, Jagmeet. But facts aren’t his strong suit.

Blanchet? Honestly, I appreciated him. He showed up as a pundit more than a PM candidate—but he was sharp. I respected that he called out Carney’s tax haven hypocrisy, and that he said he couldn’t believe he was speaking English in Montreal. That’s conviction. Love him or hate him, he calls out contradiction when he sees it.

Poilievre was the only one with actual details. His plan didn’t involve spending us into oblivion. He’s talking about cutting red tape, dismantling bureaucracy, and getting government out of the way, not growing it like Carney wants to.

If anyone’s telling you Carney won, they’re either lying to you or trying to sell you the same overvalued garbage he pitched on that stage. I’m not speaking as a partisan. I’m speaking as a stakeholder—as someone who lives in this country and has to deal with the economic reality these people create.

If this debate was a sales pitch, Carney was selling snake oil—at luxury pricing. And if history’s any guide, those prices are going to double.