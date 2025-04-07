The Liberals Didn’t Mismanage the Fentanyl Crisis—They Engineered It

In a city still reeling from the fallout of failed progressive drug policies, Pierre Poilievre stepped up to a microphone in New Westminster and said what no Liberal has dared to admit—“safe supply” is a deadly lie, and it’s time to shut the drug dens down.

With Kerry-Lynne Findlay by his side, the Conservative Leader didn’t mince words. He promised to dismantle the government-funded chaos infecting Canada’s streets and replace it with something radical: real recovery for the 50,000 Canadians trapped in addiction. No more euphemisms. No more photo ops. Just action. Let’s not sugarcoat this: Pierre Poilievre just dropped a thermonuclear truth bomb on the Trudeau-Carney-Liberal establishment. And not a single word of it was wrong.

For ten years, we were told the opioid crisis was about compassion. That drug decriminalization, taxpayer-funded heroin, and “safe supply” were innovative, humane, and progressive. Turns out it was nothing but ideological lunacy, pushed by unelected activists and enabled by cowardly politicians.

And who was right at the center of it all? Gregor Robertson—Mayor Moonbeam himself, now parachuted back into the Liberal Party courtesy of Mark Carney. Because when you preside over a 600% increase in overdoses, what do the Liberals do? Promote you.

Let’s walk through what Pierre laid bare:

50,000 Canadians dead from overdoses. More than our losses in WWII. Imagine an entire city vanishing. That’s what these policies caused.

The Liberals didn’t just allow it. They funded it. Millions in taxpayer-funded opioids like hydromorphone—handed out and then resold on the street.

Crack pipes, fentanyl, heroin—decriminalized, distributed, and defended by the very people claiming to care about “public health.”

Addicts given drugs, but never given recovery. Given “harm reduction,” but never hope.

This isn’t just failure. It’s criminal negligence dressed up as compassion.

And what does Mark Carney—the man they want to make prime minister—say? He told a room full of Liberals that fentanyl is only a crisis in America. Are you kidding me?

That’s not ignorance. That’s disdain.

Pierre Poilievre didn’t flinch. He looked straight at the camera and said it: we will shut the drug dens down. We’ll ban them within 500 meters of schools, parks, playgrounds, daycares. We’ll end funding for these dystopian death sites and instead pay organizations based on one metric: how many people they actually get drug-free.

Poilievre made it clear—his plan isn’t just about shutting down the drug dens. It’s about replacing them with something that works. Recovery. Real recovery. And for that, he’s looking west—to Alberta.

A Shift From Enabling to Healing: The Alberta Model

“Alberta has now shown the way. They've reversed the increases in overdose deaths,” Poilievre said. “Why? Because they’ve moved away from the failed policies of taxpayer-funded drugs and toward treatment and recovery.”

While Carney NDP Coalition shovel millions into “safe supply” programs that enable addiction and turn public parks into open-air injection sites, Alberta under Premier Danielle Smith has taken a different path: building recovery communities, expanding detox access, and measuring success by how many people get clean—not how many needles are handed out.

Poilievre’s plan would fund treatment for 50,000 Canadians struggling with addiction, and he made it clear that organizations would only receive taxpayer money based on results—how many lives they actually save, how many addicts they help recover, and how many are lifted out of the cycle of dependency.

“This is not compassion. What we’re doing right now is cruelty,” he said of the current federal approach. “We’re going to turn that around.”

This is the hard pivot the country desperately needs: from subsidized self-destruction to accountability, recovery, and hope.

Imagine that. A government that measures success by results, not buzzwords.

And for those peddling this disaster? The NGOs, the grifters, the consultants, the opioid pushers in lab coats—they’re out. Zero dollars. Zero trust. Zero tolerance.

Poilievre to Media: I Don’t Answer to Trump—But Liberals Answer to Failure

Now of course, the media clutched its pearls. “Won’t this give oxygen to Donald Trump’s narrative?”

That was the question.

Not: “How do you plan to save lives?”

Not: “Why are overdose rates still rising after a decade of Liberal policies?”

No. The question was: Are you feeding Trump’s narrative?

That’s the level of political rot we’re dealing with. People are dying in the streets. Kids are stepping on needles in playgrounds. You’ve got open-air drug markets a block from schools. And the press is worried about… optics? Trump?

So what did Pierre Poilievre say?

“I couldn’t care less what a foreign leader thinks. I care about what Canadians are experiencing. Parents don’t want their kids stepping on needles when they walk to school. They want this hellscape cleaned up.”

Poilievre could’ve sidestepped the question like a Trudeau flak with a talking point on "compassion." But instead, he stared the reporter down and gave them the truth: the current model of drug policy is a catastrophic failure, and if defending our kids makes some foreign media uncomfortable—so be it.

And he’s right. The fentanyl crisis isn’t a “narrative.” It’s not a slogan. It’s a death toll. Fifty. Thousand. Dead. That’s not compassion. That’s industrial-scale negligence.

Meanwhile, the Liberals—along with Carney, Guilbeault, and the entire downtown Toronto donor class—are too busy checking in with global NGOs to care what’s happening on Hastings Street.

And then it got even more raw.

Because Pierre didn’t stop with foreign optics. He turned the spotlight right back on what this government is doing—or failing to do—right here at home.

Here’s what he said, and I quote:

“I meet parents who have to scour the local playground before their kids go out to play—to look for needles. That is what has become of our once beautiful cities after eight years of Trudeau and the NDP-Liberal coalition.”

Scour the playground. Think about that. You used to send your kids out to the park with a soccer ball and a juice box. Now? You need gloves and tongs to clean up drug paraphernalia first.

And this isn’t some talking point. This isn’t rhetoric. This is reality—right now—in Vancouver, in Surrey, in downtown Kelowna. Open drug use, overdose tents by schools, police told to stand down, addicts passed out beside jungle gyms while the rest of us are told it’s “compassionate policy.”

It’s not compassion. It’s collapse.

Doubling Down on 'Change' by Rehiring the Architect of Collapse

And if you want to know just how deep the Liberal rot runs—take a look at who Mark Carney just parachuted in as a star candidate for the Vancouver-Fraserview–South Burnaby riding: Gregor Robertson.

Yes. That Gregor Robertson. The same one they called “Mayor Moonbeam.” The architect of the safe supply disaster, the champion of “harm reduction,” and the guy who presided over the transformation of Vancouver from a world-class city into a fentanyl wasteland.

Robertson was the mayor who opened the floodgates to permanent drug sites, turned public parks into injection zones, and prioritized ideology over public safety. And now, after overseeing a 600% increase in opioid deaths, they want to send him to Ottawa. They’re not offering change. They’re doubling down on failure.

So to Gregor Robertson: you had your chance. You failed. Spectacularly. You shouldn’t get a promotion. Except with the liberal party where you get to fail up.

And to Canadians: if this is what Mark Carney calls “fresh leadership,” then it’s time we send the whole lot of them packing.

And to the people of Burnaby—wake up.

Because if you elect this guy, you’re not getting a public servant. You’re getting the exact same failed, woke ideology that wrecked Vancouver—dragged straight to your doorstep.

I hope voters in Vancouver–Fraserview–South Burnaby are paying attention. Because this isn’t about “progress.” This is about protecting your community from more of the same disaster that Mayor Moonbeam left behind.

Choose wisely.