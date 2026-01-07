Yesterday in Vancouver, David Eby stood in front of reporters to talk about trade missions, economic priorities, and British Columbia’s place in a world that is suddenly a lot more dangerous and a lot more honest about power. The backdrop was hard to ignore. The Trump administration had just captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, sending a very blunt message about oil, leverage, and who actually controls supply when things get ugly.

Eby was asked the obvious question: does Venezuela change the pipeline conversation in Canada?

The Premier began by acknowledging reality. He said that Nicolás Maduro was “a bad guy” who ran “a tyrannical and awful regime,” and that most Canadians were glad to see him gone. Then, almost immediately, he pivoted to fear. Eby said he found it “deeply unsettling” to see Donald Trump acting unilaterally on the world stage and warned about American “saber-rattling” toward Greenland, Mexico, and even Canada itself.

From there, he drew the conclusion you hear constantly from Canadian politicians: we need independence from the United States. In Eby’s words, “we’ve got to ensure we’re as independent as possible from the U.S. right now.” That sounds serious. It sounds strategic. It sounds like the moment when a leader explains how Canada plans to stand on its own feet.

But then came the escape hatch.

When pressed on whether that independence means approving a new pipeline to tidewater, Eby flatly rejected it. He said he does not support “taxpayers paying for another publicly owned pipeline across the north,” emphasized that there is “still no private sector proponent,” and insisted that British Columbia will not back a new pipeline project.

Instead, he floated a substitute. “If we’re going to do public investment into our resources here in Canada,” Eby said, “I think it might be time to pivot that discussion to a refinery.” He argued that Canada should refine oil at home rather than rely on “American and Chinese refineries.”

And then came the quiet admission that exposes the whole performance: British Columbia would not actually build this refinery. His energy minister later clarified that such a facility would “more efficiently” be built in Alberta, not B.C. In other words, no pipeline through British Columbia, no refinery in British Columbia, and no change to Canada’s dependence on a single customer.

This is a problem because Canada does not actually have an energy market. It has a dependency.

Canada effectively has one energy customer: the United States. In 2023, roughly 97 per cent of Canadian crude oil exports went south of the border. In 2024, that number barely changed, sitting at about 95.7 per cent, or roughly 4.0 million barrels per day out of total exports. Canada produces around five million barrels per day overall, which means almost everything we sell goes to one buyer.

Yes, non-U.S. exports technically reached a record level in 2024. But that figure still represents only a small fraction of total production, and it does nothing to change the underlying reality: Canada is a single-customer energy supplier.

And when you only have one buyer, you have no leverage.

Because Canada lacks access to alternative markets, Canadian producers are routinely forced to sell at a discount to global benchmarks. Western Canadian Select consistently trades below West Texas Intermediate, not because the oil is worthless, but because transport constraints and limited market access leave sellers with few options. That is a textbook monopsony. One dominant buyer. Take-it-or-leave-it pricing.

And when a buyer knows you have nowhere else to go, that buyer can dictate price, terms, and politics.

The United States has repeatedly used trade pressure in bilateral disputes, fully aware that Canada’s dependence limits its ability to respond forcefully. When energy access runs through a single corridor, the country at the other end of that corridor holds the advantage. This is how leverage works.

And you don’t have to take my word for it. We have already seen what happens when a country has no leverage.

When Canada relies on a single energy customer, that customer can apply pressure without fear of consequences. During recent trade tensions, including U.S. tariff threats in 2025, Washington targeted Canadian exports knowing full well that Canada’s ability to respond in energy was limited. Canada is the largest foreign supplier of crude oil to the United States, but the relationship is asymmetrical. Cutting supply would harm Canada’s own economy far more than it would harm the buyer. That imbalance is leverage — and it runs in one direction.

The same weakness shows up elsewhere. In 2019, China suspended canola seed imports from major Canadian exporters Richardson and Viterra following diplomatic tensions tied to the arrest of Meng Wanzhou. Canadian producers absorbed the losses. There was no meaningful countermeasure available.

That pattern repeated in 2025, when China imposed 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas, along with 25 per cent tariffs on pork and seafood. The result was billions of dollars in affected trade. Again, Canada had little ability to respond proportionally. There was no strategic commodity to withhold, no alternative market to pivot to, and no leverage to bring to the table.

This is the structural problem. Unlike countries with diversified energy export routes, Canada’s oil flows almost exclusively south. That makes it impossible to use energy as a diplomatic or economic counterweight. Energy is not a bargaining chip if you have only one place to sell it.

So when leaders talk about independence while blocking pipelines, the facts tell a different story. A country that cannot redirect its most valuable export cannot push back when pressure comes. It can only absorb the hit and move on.

This situation is not an accident. It is entirely self-inflicted, and Canadians should know exactly who did it.

Canada has the oil. We are one of the world’s top producers, with daily output exceeding five million barrels in recent years. Canada also has the reserves. We hold the third- or fourth-largest proven oil reserves on Earth, roughly 163 to 170 billion barrels, overwhelmingly in Alberta’s oil sands. There is no shortage of supply. There never has been.

What Canada does not have is access.

Despite all that oil, Canada still lacks full access to Asian markets. The Trans Mountain Expansion, which finally became operational in 2024–2025, gave Canada limited tidewater access on the West Coast. As of late 2025, exports to Asia averaged around 450,000 barrels per day, roughly 10 per cent of total exports. The remaining ninety per cent still flows to the United States.

That outcome did not happen naturally. It was engineered.

Successive federal Liberal governments, beginning with the 2016 cancellation of Northern Gateway, followed by the regulatory suffocation and eventual abandonment of Energy East, made it clear that new pipelines to tidewater were politically unacceptable. At the same time, the British Columbia NDP, under both John Horgan and now David Eby, made opposition to new pipelines a defining feature of provincial policy.

The result was predictable. For nearly a decade, Canada delayed diversification while competitors moved. Only after years of obstruction did TMX come online — and even then, it provides partial relief, not strategic freedom.

Blocking pipelines kept Canada locked into a single-customer dependency. While politicians spoke about climate leadership and independence, the structure of Canada’s energy trade barely changed. We still sell almost everything to one buyer. We still accept discounted prices. We still absorb pressure when disputes arise.

And this is why the refinery distraction matters.

Refineries process supply. They do not create customers. Without pipelines to tidewater, refined product still moves south. Without multiple export routes, Canada remains captive to U.S. demand and U.S. terms. You cannot refine your way out of a market-access problem.

Pipelines matter geopolitically because pipelines create customers. TMX proved that. Once access existed, shipments to the Asia-Pacific grew quickly, and by late 2025, three-quarters of West Coast exports were headed to Asian markets. Competition followed. Options appeared. Leverage began to form.

That is what the federal Liberals and the B.C. NDP spent years preventing.

Energy exports are not just revenue. They are influence. Countries that control where their energy goes can shape negotiations. Countries that cannot are forced to react. Canada chose reaction.

So when Premier Eby talks about independence while opposing pipelines, the facts say otherwise. Independence is not achieved by blocking infrastructure. It is lost that way.

The Venezuela Lesson

Venezuela is a reminder of how fast leverage shifts when energy moves.

Venezuela sits on the largest proven oil reserves in the world, roughly 300 billion barrels. For years, sanctions and political isolation crushed its production and limited where its oil could go. When export routes narrowed, Venezuela became vulnerable — not because it lacked resources, but because it lacked options.

Now that political conditions are changing, Venezuelan oil is poised for a partial return to global markets after 2026. When that supply re-enters the system, it will move toward buyers with access, infrastructure, and leverage already in place.

That is the lesson. Countries with export access gain influence when global supply shifts. Countries without it become price takers and spectators.

Canada should recognize the warning signs. Our heavy sour crude competes directly with Venezuelan supply. If Venezuelan barrels flood the market and Canada remains constrained to a single export route, pricing pressure increases and Canada absorbs it. Not because our oil is inferior, but because we have nowhere else to send it.

And yet, Canada is choosing to be a spectator.

The recent developments in Venezuela, including the clear influence the United States is exercising over its oil sector, underline the urgency of expanding Canada’s export infrastructure beyond the limited capacity of Trans Mountain. TMX helped, but it did not solve the problem. Partial access is not leverage. It is exposure with better optics.

Canada is not being forced into irrelevance. It is choosing it. Even now, with the Trans Mountain Expansion operating, Canada’s export capacity beyond the United States remains limited. TMX helped, but it capped out at a scale that still leaves Canada overwhelmingly dependent on one buyer. When supply shifts elsewhere whether from Venezuela or anywhere else Canada lacks the infrastructure to respond competitively.

So while politicians debate hypotheticals and float alternatives that never materialize, the world is moving. Energy flows to where routes exist. Influence follows infrastructure. Countries that cannot move their product watch from the sidelines.

That is the lesson of Venezuela. Power belongs to the countries that can sell — not the ones that merely produce.

This is where the refinery argument collapses, and it collapses fast.

Refineries do not create leverage. They process supply. Canada already has 17 to 18 refineries, and almost all of them exist to serve domestic consumption and U.S. markets. That is not a theory. It is how the system currently works.

And refining does not eliminate the transportation problem. Refined products still need to move by pipeline, rail, or tanker. The constraints do not disappear just because the product is gasoline instead of bitumen. Without tidewater access, those products still flow south, because that is where the infrastructure goes.

The numbers tell the story. In 2024, the main export destination for Canadian refined petroleum products was the United States, totaling roughly C$17.4 billion. Diversification remains minimal. Refining more oil at home does not suddenly open Asian markets if there is no way to reach them.

No new customers means no new leverage.

You can build a refinery tomorrow, and if the export routes do not change, the customer does not change either. Canada would still be selling into the same market, at prices shaped by the same buyer, under the same constraints.

And that leads to the hard truth.

Canada cannot be economically sovereign with one customer. Heavy reliance on a single market exposes the country to shifts in U.S. demand and global supply changes, including a potential resurgence of Venezuelan heavy crude. When new supply enters the system, price takers absorb the hit first.

Canada also cannot claim independence while blocking market access. Past pipeline cancellations delayed diversification for years. The Trans Mountain Expansion has begun to change that, but only at the margins. Asian exports are growing, but they remain small compared to U.S. volumes.

Market access equals leverage. TMX has already demonstrated that. Improved netbacks and optionality followed the moment new access appeared. That is not ideology. That is evidence.

Pipelines equal market access. Which is why calls for further expansions and new lines persist as geopolitical risks rise.

Without pipelines to tidewater, Canada still has oil. But with one dominant customer and limited routes, it does not have power.