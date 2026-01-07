The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison Malis's avatar
Alison Malis
3dEdited

Eby is such a disingenuous vanker. KM sold TMP because of immense political uncertainty, intense opposition from BC, court rulings invalidating permits, and significant financial risks prompting investor pressure. The government purchased the project to keep it alive. Eby going on and on about taxpayers paying for a pipeline is ridiculous, when it's his government that is largely to blame for KM pulling out and the feds stepping in, and it will be his government and his "reconciliation" zealotry that will keep any private sector proponent from ever building a pipeline in BC. Eby is a danger to BC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
LauraJ's avatar
LauraJ
3d

Canada does not have oil.

ALBERTA has oil.

We will be taking it with us. Canada is cooked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture