The Opposition with Dan Knight

As well as a Canadian the idea that democratically elected politicians can decide to switch parties as they please indicates that we have a thoroughly corrupt system of government. The Canadian people’ wishes are pushed aside without recourse, for the benefit of one person. Legal or not. I give up.

It's not okay to blame provincial governments for the abysmal failure of health care in this country. The lion's share of the responsibility for that lies squarely at the feet of Ottawa. Mass immigration and a craven refusal to amend the idiotic Federal health act are at the root of the problem. The provincial governments are handed all of the responsibility while Ottawa hamstrings all options.

You cannot hate the government of this country enough.

