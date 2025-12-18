So here we are again. Another winter, another headline about government failure. The latest data from the Angus Reid Institute paints a picture of a country sliding into dysfunction, with Canadians across the political spectrum losing faith in their provincial governments at an astonishing pace. Satisfaction scores have dropped by nearly 25 percent since March.

The numbers tell the story. In March, Canadians gave their provincial governments a mediocre 34 out of 100 on the Government Performance Index, a composite score of 16 key issues like health care, affordability, and public safety. By December, that number had dropped to 26. If you’re wondering how bad that is, consider this: a participation ribbon earns you more credit than most Canadian governments do right now. And it’s not just one region. It’s everywhere.

In Ontario, Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives, who are now serving their third term, have somehow managed to dig themselves into the deepest hole of all, scoring just 20 points on the GPI. Ford is facing mass dissatisfaction over the cost of living, housing, and a crumbling health care system. Nearly 80 percent of Ontarians believe the government is failing on affordability. Seventy-seven percent say the same about health care. Even his own voters, those who returned him to office earlier this year, are turning on him. More than two-thirds of PC voters believe the Ford government is mishandling inflation and housing. And yet, thanks to a feckless Ontario Liberal Party and a lifeless NDP, Ford would still win an election tomorrow. That’s not a mandate. That’s a warning sign that voters have no good options left.

But Ford is not alone in this swamp of disapproval. British Columbia’s David Eby, leading the ever-drifting BC NDP, is facing an internal revolt. The province is heading toward a record $11 billion deficit. British Columbians are now lining up to condemn his government’s handling of housing, affordability, and health care—three issues the NDP promised to fix and then spectacularly failed to address. Even NDP loyalists are turning sour, with more than 70 percent saying the government is failing them on housing.

Alberta and Saskatchewan, meanwhile, remain the strongest-performing provinces, but even there, the tide is turning. Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta is facing rising criticism over health care and education. Her plan to bring in dual public-private health care options is bold, and overdue, but it will take time, and Albertans aren’t known for their patience when they’re in pain. In Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe is watching his support slowly erode as rural health care collapses and inflation continues to batter the prairie economy.

And let’s not forget Quebec, where Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec is crumbling under the weight of public discontent. Once praised for his nationalist approach and strong leadership, Legault now finds himself facing the highest disapproval rates in the country on almost every major issue. The Parti Québécois, long written off as a relic, is now leading in the polls. The CAQ, once dominant, has fallen behind the Liberals, the Conservatives, and just about everyone else with a halfway coherent message.

Meanwhile, in Atlantic Canada, there is no safe harbor. Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston is watching support slip away despite early promise. In New Brunswick, Premier Susan Holt is faring no better, with residents slamming her government on affordability and health care. Newfoundland and Labrador’s Tony Wakeham, a so-called “change candidate,” is discovering that a change in name doesn’t mean a change in results.

What’s driving all of this? The answer is painfully obvious. Canadians are dealing with the worst cost-of-living crisis in modern history. Housing is unaffordable. Groceries are obscene. Health care is inaccessible. And the political class, propped up by bloated bureaucracies and a media class that pretends Ottawa still matters, is fiddling while the country burns. And for the first time in a long time, people aren’t just frustrated. They’re furious.

This isn’t about left versus right anymore. It’s about the elites versus everyone else. Mark Carney, the globalist economist who once cheered on Trudeau’s runaway deficits, is now in charge. His administration, cobbled together from Liberal insiders and former Trudeau staffers, offers nothing but more of the same: more taxes, more spending, more red tape, and more lectures. They can’t secure a trade deal with the United States, they can’t fix supply chains, and they can’t even keep emergency rooms open. But they’ve got plenty of time for UN summits and climate virtue signaling.

The truth is, Canadians are waking up. They’re tired of being told to sacrifice while Ottawa’s privileged class flies private jets to climate conferences. They’re tired of watching their paycheck vanish while government payrolls swell. They’re tired of watching the same parties fail over and over, only to be rewarded with another term and another round of hollow promises.

If this latest data proves anything, it’s that the political establishment in this country is bankrupt, morally, intellectually, and practically. It’s time for something new. Something real. Something that speaks to the values that built this country: hard work, personal responsibility, and freedom. Not carbon taxes and equality task forces. Not censorship masquerading as hate speech law. Not social engineering disguised as governance.

Winter may have arrived, but the real storm is just beginning. And for the political elites who brought this country to the brink, the cold winds of accountability are finally blowing in.