Nine people are dead in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. Children. An educator. Two victims at a private home. More than two dozen others were injured. Two remain in hospital in serious condition. The RCMP say the attack began at a residence and then moved to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Officers arrived within two minutes of the first 911 call. They entered the school while gunfire was still active. The man responsible was found dead inside from what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two firearms were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

I will not write his name. He was a man who chose to carry violence into a school. That is the full measure of him.

Yesterday in Ottawa, the House of Commons stopped what it was doing. MPs agreed to suspend normal business, observe a moment of silence, allow party leaders to speak, and then adjourn. No partisan fights. No procedural games. Just silence and statements.

Prime Minister Mark Carney stood first. He said, “This morning families in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, woke to a different world… What happened has left our nation in shock, and all of us in mourning.” He acknowledged “Nine people killed, more than 25 others injured,” and said, “In the days ahead, there’ll be important questions to ask… But now it’s time for grieving and remembrance.”

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre followed. He thanked the Prime Minister and spoke plainly. “Children who should have been thinking about homework and hockey were instead thrown into terror, grief and unbearable uncertainty.” He said, “Nine lives were stolen, 25 injured, nine families devastated, an entire community in grief.” And he made it explicit: “There is no partisanship on this day.”

Today, government resumes.

In Victoria, the British Columbia Legislature is proceeding with a modified sitting. The planned Speech from the Throne has been postponed. Members are expected to deliver statements of condolence. Provincial mental health teams remain deployed in Tumbler Ridge. The community center at 340 Front Street continues to serve as a support hub, as identified by the RCMP.

Premier David Eby faced pointed questions during his press conference on the night of the shooting about the dire state of rural health care in his province. A local reporter laid it out plainly: just hours before the attack, Tumbler Ridge’s Health Centre — the town’s only so-called emergency facility had no physician coverage after 5:00 p.m. Under cuts implemented by Northern Health in late 2025, regular emergency services now shut down at 5 p.m. on weekdays, with only limited on-call availability until 7 or 8 p.m. After that, the center effectively cannot handle emergencies. This is not a full hospital. It is a small clinic that has been left unable to do the one job an emergency room must do: respond when lives are on the line.

Eby acknowledged the obvious the health center is small and confirmed that Alberta had offered assistance from nearby Grande Prairie. But he offered no concrete staffing numbers, no explanation for the recruitment failures, and no timeline for restoring reliable coverage. In a province that has seen hundreds of temporary rural ER closures in the past year due to chronic doctor and nurse shortages, the premier’s response felt evasive and insufficient.

Last Night Premier David Eby travelled to Tumbler Ridge Wednesday evening alongside B.C. Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger, standing with local leaders, first responders, and federal officials in what he framed as a cross-party, cross-government show of support for a community in shock. Eby said he had only been in town “about an hour and a half or two hours,” but described a town where “everybody’s worried about somebody else,” pointing to a vigil held downtown as evidence that people were already pulling together even before “the full extent of what has happened” had fully sunk in.

At the vigil, Eby referenced a young girl in hospital “fighting for her life… clinging to life right now,” and said the moment of silence for her family captured the scale of the tragedy facing the town. He thanked Northern Health, counsellors, the community centre, and first responders, and highlighted a major employer shutting down operations so families could be together to grieve.

Federal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree (speaking at the same event) said the federal role was to “support the local community,” and repeatedly emphasized unity “across party lines” and between municipal, provincial, and federal governments. He credited the RCMP response “within two minutes” with saving lives and named several RCMP leaders he said had been central to the response and investigation.

Krieger told the town that “every available resource is being mobilized,” said the province would remain alongside the community “for as long as it takes,” and committed to ensuring the RCMP had what they needed to complete their work while trauma supports expanded.

When reporters pressed on the hardest political questions, mental-health system contact and the fact firearms had previously been seized and later returned, Eby did not offer specifics. He said he had been briefed by police in his role as premier, that Northern Health was being contacted to understand what interactions may have occurred, and he promised that any questions not answered through the criminal investigation would be answered through provincial processes.

The mayor filled in the reality on the ground: he said the clinic is short on doctors, described extra ambulances and air resources brought in during the emergency, and stressed the need for “boots on the ground” mental-health counselling rather than Zoom appointments. He also asked media to give grieving families space while encouraging basic human decency, “lend your ear,” “lend your shoulder,” and “offer a hug.”

One of the young victims remains in critical care after suffering gunshot wounds to the head and neck. The fight for her life is ongoing.

If you want to do something tangible, you can help her family directly. A verified GoFundMe has been set up to support her medical care and long recovery ahead:

http://gofundme.com/f/support-for-maya-in-her-road-to-recovery

The Hard Questions

The RCMP say the investigation is still in its early stages. They say it is too soon to determine motive. They say there are no outstanding suspects. The RCMP has now confirmed what many in the community already suspected: the shooter was a biological male who began identifying as female roughly six years ago. He had a documented history of mental health struggles. Police attended the family home on multiple occasions over the years. He was apprehended more than once under the Mental Health Act and taken for assessment. The last visit came in the spring of last year, prompted by concerns around his well-being and self-harm.

Here is where the hard questions must begin.

According tot eh RCMP Roughly two years ago, officers seized firearms from that same residence under the Criminal Code. Those guns were later returned after the lawful owner successfully petitioned for their release. They were back in the home about a month before the attack. The shooter himself did not have any firearms registered in his name, his license had expired in 2024, but the weapons used were recovered at the scene: a long gun and a modified handgun.

Why were the firearms returned to the home when there was a clear, ongoing record of serious mental health interventions? What exact criteria does the system use to decide that a household is once again safe for firearms possession after repeated police calls and involuntary psychiatric holds?

Unverified reports also circulate that the shooter had been placed on puberty blockers as part of his transition, unverified so far by official statements, but consistent with the timeline of his identification as female beginning around age twelve. If that is confirmed, it raises an even sharper question: should a history of cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers in a young person automatically trigger a temporary or permanent prohibition on access to firearms, even through family members? Mental health flags already exist in the licensing process. Should medical gender transition be treated as a comparable red flag, given the well-documented psychiatric comorbidities that often accompany it?

Perhaps the deepest failure lies in the approach itself.

By all accounts this was a household in crisis. This kid was profoundly troubled a young man drowning in mental health problems that police had dealt with for years. Instead of facing those demons, the system fed him a chemical cocktail of puberty blockers and hormones and told him “gender is fluid.” What utter, reckless garbage. They didn’t treat the underlying trauma, depression, or whatever else was rotting inside him, they affirmed the delusion and hoped for the best.

This coward walked into a school full of defenseless children and slaughtered them. Let’s be clear: I’m calling him a coward. Only a gutless piece of shit chooses to massacre kids who couldn’t fight back.

For years now, the prevailing model in Canada and elsewhere has been reckless affirmation and aggressive medicalization, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and immediate social transition. These interventions are handed out with shockingly little exploration of underlying trauma, autism, depression, family breakdown, or the simple storm of adolescence. What if the problem was never the “wrong body” at all? What if many of these young people simply needed help learning to love the body they actually have?

Instead of rushing kids onto a cocktail of hormone blockers that can permanently damage their fertility, bone density, sexual function, and cognitive development, what if we had the courage to ask the hard, obvious questions first? Are you going through puberty and finding it confusing, awkward, even terrifying? Is this discomfort normal, something almost every human being has felt and maybe there is nothing fundamentally wrong with you? Could this be social contagion, bullying, porn exposure, or unresolved mental health issues masquerading as a gender crisis?

Therapy that actually digs into why a young person has come to despise their own healthy body, rather than immediately affirming that hatred as truth and steering them toward chemical cocktails and the operating room.

People who love themselves would never do this. George R.R. Martin’s Tyrion Lannister said it best: “Never forget who you are. The rest of the world will not.” No amount of cosmetic changes, hormones, or surgeries will fix the mental wreckage inside.

The community of Tumbler Ridge does not need political slogans right now. It needs answers. It needs to know whether the safeguards meant to protect the vulnerable actually worked, or whether they were compromised by ideology, bureaucratic inertia, or fear of being labelled intolerant. Families are planning funerals for their children and a beloved educator. The time for polite silence has passed. The time for honest reckoning has arrived.