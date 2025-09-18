The Opposition with Dan Knight

Sandra D Barber
10h

One might think that Canada is no longer relevant I am sorry to say. Gee, how did that happen?

Beth
10h

Canada's history of being so 'nice' has made us a cash cow for other countries ESPECIALLY when the Liberals are in power. Taxpayers money flowing freely to undeserved entities, whilst hard-core drug networks just waltz in and set up shop with the apparent approval (if not on the take) politicians and police! Canada's a mess and most don't either know it or care about it enough to save it!

