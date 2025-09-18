OTTAWA — The House of Commons Standing Committee on Science and Research heard a damning truth this week: Canada has built a system that burns through billions turning taxpayer dollars into research papers, but fails to turn that research into wealth, jobs, or prosperity for Canadians.

Testifying before MPs, Ken Doyle of Tech-Access Canada exposed the rot: last year alone, Canadians paid $17 billion to license foreign intellectual property, while earning only $8 billion abroad. That’s a $9 billion hole in one year and nearly $80 billion drained away over a decade, money that could have fueled Canadian companies but instead fattened foreign coffers.

Why? Because Ottawa rigs the game in favor of the ivory tower. Doyle highlighted a 10-to-1 imbalance: roughly $3 billion shoveled every year into basic discovery research through university granting councils, while applied industrial R&D the kind that actually helps businesses grow, gets scraps, about $350 million through NRC’s IRAP program.

And even when small firms try to access support, the bureaucracy chokes them out. Some programs take nine months to approve projects. Doyle’s network of innovation centers can green-light projects in 48 hours and finish in 51 days. Yet Ottawa leaves 850 companies stuck on waitlists, bleeding time and opportunity.

The fix is obvious: stop throwing cash at a university research cartel obsessed with citations, and start building an applied R&D program in Industry Canada that delivers results quickly, without endless portals and paperwork. In Doyle’s words: “smarter plumbing, fewer portals, shorter forms, faster decisions.”

The committee also heard from others defending diversity quotas and official languages policies. But the core revelation was unavoidable: Canada doesn’t have an innovation problem, it has a political problem. The Liberals are addicted to photo-ops about “excellence” while the country keeps writing cheques to foreign patent holders.

If Canada wants to compete, it needs to stop subsidizing theory and start building prosperity. Until then, we’ll keep exporting our talent and importing our technology and footing the bill for both.