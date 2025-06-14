This country just handed over a $1 billion shipbuilding contract—funded by Canadian taxpayers—to a Chinese state-owned company.

Let’s just stop there for a second.

A billion dollars. For ships that will be used on Canadian waters. Funded by your tax dollars. And the work is going to China—the same regime that spies on our MPs, detains pastors, threatens Taiwan, and slaps punishing tariffs on our pork, beef, and grain exports.

Why is that a problem? Because this isn’t just about shipbuilding. This is about sovereignty. This is about jobs. This is about whether a government exists to serve its own people or someone else’s regime.

And now we get to the punchline.

Mark Carney globalist banker turned Liberal Prime Minister—wants you to believe he’s suddenly the champion of Canadian workers. After years of hobnobbing with Davos elites, advising Justin Trudeau on carbon taxes and offshore finance, he now strolls into office promising a “Made-in-Canada” renaissance. Jobs in steel. Jobs in aluminum. Jobs in shipbuilding. It all sounds great.

But here’s the part they don’t want you to know.

While Carney and his band of Liberals hold press conferences and flash big smiles about “investing in Canadian industry,” their actions tell a very different story. Behind closed doors, B.C. Ferries—with the silent blessing of Ottawa—just handed a critical infrastructure contract to a Chinese Communist shipyard.

And while Canadian shipbuilders in Vancouver and Halifax get nothing, Chinese workers get paid with your tax dollars. Carney didn’t stop it. Freeland didn’t stop it. Trudeau’s old cabinet didn’t stop it.

Let’s break this down—because they think you’re too distracted to notice.

And if you really want to understand how deep this betrayal goes, just watch Question Period That’s where Conservative MP Tamara Kronis torched the government’s hypocrisy: “The Prime Minister says he wants to build, baby, build,” she said, “but he can’t even get the B.C. NDP to build Canadian ships for Canadian taxpayers in Canada.” She’s right. While the Liberals shout about investing in Canadian jobs, they’re letting B.C. Ferries ship those jobs to Communist China.

Then came Dan Albas, cutting through the spin with one brutal question: “Will the minister grow a spine of Canadian-manufactured steel and make Canadian jobs a requirement for this funding?” That’s the question every taxpayer should be asking. Why are we sending federal money to a foreign regime while Canadian shipbuilders stand idle?

Chrystia Freeland stood up in defense of Albus’s questions—eyebrows arched, voice trembling with scripted empathy—and tried to explain why a billion-dollar shipbuilding contract funded by federal tax dollars ended up in a Chinese Communist shipyard. And her excuse?

“It’s not our jurisdiction.”

Really? That’s the best you’ve got?

Let’s walk through this slowly—because Chrystia Freeland is spinning a web so tangled it makes the Trudeau Foundation look transparent by comparison.

First: The ferries connecting B.C. to Vancouver Island are not just some quirky local project. They are legally part of Canada’s highway system. That’s right. The ferry route is Highway 1. And Highway 1 is integrated into the National Highway System—which means it’s a federal infrastructure corridor.

Second: When the federal government writes a check—$36 million in this case—to B.C. Ferries for operational support, it is no longer “provincial.” That money comes with federal accountability. They could’ve demanded Canadian content. They could’ve said, “If you want federal money, you build with Canadian steel, in a Canadian yard, with Canadian workers.” But they didn’t.

Instead, they watched as the contract went straight to a Chinese state-owned shipyard—the same regime that slaps tariffs on Canadian pork and beef, spies on MPs, and threatens Taiwan with military invasions.

But Chrystia Freeland wants you to believe her hands were tied. She says she was “concerned.” She says she “disagrees with the decision.” That’s rich coming from the second-most powerful figure in the federal cabinet. If she disagreed, why didn’t she stop it?

Because she didn’t want to.

This isn’t about jurisdiction. It’s about plausible deniability. It’s about pretending to support Canadian workers while handing their livelihoods to Beijing on a silver platter. And it’s about a government so captured by globalism, so detached from working-class reality, they’ll do anything to avoid taking responsibility.

But of course, it doesn’t stop there. Once you see the pattern, you realize it’s not just one bad decision—it’s the entire worldview of the people running this country.

You’re not just outsourcing ships. You’re outsourcing entire supply chains. When those billion-dollar contracts go to Chinese state-owned factories, it’s not just Canadian shipbuilders who lose out. It’s the steel mills in Hamilton. It’s the foundries in Regina. It’s the component manufacturers, welders, transport workers, port handlers, and machinists from coast to coast. Carney calls it “transitioning.” What he really means is euthanizing Canada’s industrial core in the name of progressive economics.

And then there's the ESG hypocrisy. That’s Environmental, Social, and Governance investing—the globalist financial straitjacket designed to suffocate domestic industries under the guise of virtue. Mark Carney is its high priest. He’s the man who wants to slap carbon disclosures on your farm, audit your oil company into submission, and micromanage your pension fund. But when it comes to shipping our contracts to China, the country with the dirtiest coal plants and a track record of forced labor in Xinjiang? Suddenly, the ESG crowd has nothing to say. That’s not environmentalism. That’s moral laundering—whitewashing industrial genocide to virtue-signal from a podium in Ottawa.

Now let’s talk about national security. Because here’s the part no one in the Liberal press will touch. The Weihai shipyard where these ferries are being built? It also constructs auxiliary vessels for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy. This is a company tied to China’s military expansionism—an arm of the same regime preparing amphibious fleets to intimidate Taiwan. And your money, your tax dollars, is going to that shipyard.

Chrystia Freeland talks about “defending democracy,” while literally subsidizing the Chinese navy.

But don’t worry—they’ll say this wasn’t a federal decision. Just provincial. Just operational. Just unfortunate. Right.

And if you still think this was just some unfortunate oversight—just a little miscommunication between ministries, a bureaucratic fluke—then you’re not paying attention.

Because here’s the reality: while Canadian farmers are suffering under Chinese-imposed tariffs—on pork, beef, canola, you name it—this government has done nothing. Not a countermeasure, not a sanction, not even a sternly worded letter. The Trudeau-Carney regime just watched it happen. And then, without a hint of irony, they turned around and handed over a billion dollars’ worth of shipbuilding contracts to the very regime that’s crippling our agricultural exports.

Let that sink in. Beijing hits our farmers. Canada hits “send” on a $1 billion industrial giveaway. That’s not defending your country. That’s bending the knee.

So let’s be honest: if this wasn’t deliberate, if this wasn’t part of a larger plan to offshore our sovereignty and de-industrialize our economy in the name of some twisted global vision—then it was pure, unfiltered incompetence.

And either way, the result is the same: Canadian workers lose, foreign regimes win, and you’re expected to thank them for it.

Not a chance. Not now. Not ever.