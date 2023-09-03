Canada's Financial Freefall: When Rosy Rhetoric Meets Hard Reality
The Trudeau Government's Economic Alchemy: Turning Gold Hopes Into Lead Numbers
Good morning, my fellow Canadians. It's September 3, 2023, and if you're expecting to wake up to a bright, financially secure Canada, well, I have some sobering news for you. The latest figures from Statistics Canada are in, and they confirm what many of us have suspected: the Canadian economy is not on the up-and-up. Despite the rosy pictures painted b…