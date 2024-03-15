Canada's Financial Iceberg: Mortgage Delinquency Rates up 52% from year previous
How Equifax's Latest Findings and Political Showdowns Shed Light on a Nation's Economic Distress and the Tense Battle for Fiscal Accountability
Well, let's dive into the heart of Canada's current financial predicament, according to the latest pulse from Equifax. We're seeing a real crunch when it comes to mortgage and credit card delinquency rates soaring like never before, and Canadians, they're feeling the pinch.
In the last quarter of 2023, we've witnessed delinquency rates for non-mortgage b…