This morning, Statistics Canada released its report on the national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for the first quarter of 2025. The headlines, predictably, are celebrating another quarter of household net worth growth, modest GDP expansion, and strong corporate borrowing activity. But beneath the statistical sheen lies a story of staggering household indebtedness, bloated public liabilities, and a government still addicted to borrowing. It is, in effect, an economic house of cards—propped up by central bank interventions, institutional bond purchases, and a deeply unequal wealth structure.

Let’s start with what the report confirms: household net worth in Canada rose by $141.2 billion in Q1 2025, reaching $17.6 trillion. But this increase—only 0.8% from the previous quarter—is the smallest in the last six quarters. Most of it came from higher valuations in residential real estate and financial assets. Specifically, household financial assets rose 0.9% to $10.92 trillion, despite equity market volatility. The S&P/TSX rose just 0.8% in Q1, while the S&P 500 dropped 4.6% during the same period.

This apparent stability hides the rot. Household debt increased another $13.7 billion, bringing total credit market debt to $3.07 trillion. Mortgages alone accounted for $27.3 billion in new borrowing, despite slowing demand. Consumer credit added another $7.3 billion. The ratio of household credit market debt to disposable income rose for the second consecutive quarter, hitting 173.9%. That means Canadians now owe $1.74 for every dollar of income they bring in. In early 2024, that figure was $1.79—so yes, technically a decline. But this is not meaningful progress. The debt level remains near historic highs.

Meanwhile, the federal government doubled its quarterly borrowing to $43.9 billion. This was almost entirely financed through new bond issuances. Institutional investors—banks, pension funds, mutual funds—purchased a record $43.7 billion in federal government bonds. This isn’t evidence of market confidence; it’s a direct outcome of the Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate cuts. Since June 2024, the Bank has slashed its policy rate seven times, bringing it to 2.75% by the end of Q1 2025. This cheap-money environment has allowed Ottawa to expand debt without feeling the interest rate pinch—at least for now. The effective interest rate on federal debt in Q1 fell to 2.76%.

What does this mean in practical terms? The government is living beyond its means. Total general government gross debt per capita is now $96,285. By comparison, nominal GDP per capita is $76,435. In other words, every Canadian carries a public debt burden that exceeds the nation’s per-person economic output. This is not sustainable fiscal governance. It is borrowing against the future to sustain present consumption and bureaucratic expansion.

Corporate Canada is not behaving more responsibly. Private non-financial corporations issued $11 billion in bonds and borrowed an additional $19.1 billion in non-mortgage loans in Q1. Over the last five quarters, corporations have issued nearly $80 billion in bonds—three times the amount issued in the five quarters before that. Corporate credit market debt to GDP has now risen to 72.55%, while the book-value debt-to-equity ratio hit 59.9%, the highest on record. This is not a reflection of healthy capital investment; it is a debt-fueled reach for returns in a low-rate environment.

Real GDP growth in Q1 was 0.5% (seasonally adjusted), or 0.4% on a per capita basis. This is sluggish growth, especially when contrasted against the scale of borrowing across every sector—household, corporate, and government. Much of this GDP expansion came from an accumulation of non-farm inventories and marginal increases in exports. Residential real estate, while showing a slight gain in market value (+0.6%), has declined 0.3% over the last four quarters. The Building Construction Price Index rose 3.4% year-over-year, while average resale home prices are 2.4% lower than they were a year ago. This isn’t a robust housing market—it’s a soft landing manufactured through monetary policy.

The international investment position also deteriorated. Canada’s net investment position fell by $103 billion in Q1, the first decline in six quarters. Our position with the United States worsened by $177.8 billion, offset in part by a $74.7 billion gain with the rest of the world. Foreign portfolio investment remains highly concentrated: 73% of all Canadian foreign portfolio assets are invested in the U.S., up from 59.9% a decade ago. That means Canadian wealth is increasingly tied to the health and stability of American financial markets. A shock in the U.S. would ripple through Canada almost instantly.

Finally, household savings are eroding. The saving rate dropped to 5.7% in Q1, down for the second consecutive quarter. Household spending rose 1.0%, while disposable income rose only 0.8%. At the same time, net acquisitions of mutual fund shares fell to $43.4 billion, down from $73.5 billion in Q4 2024. Canadian deposit inflows slowed to just $7.6 billion—the weakest pace since Q1 2021. Canadians are saving less, borrowing more, and depending increasingly on inflated asset valuations to preserve their net worth.

This is the real picture of the Canadian economy. Under the leadership of Mark Carney—former Bank of Canada Governor, former Bank of England Governor, and now Prime Minister by elite fiat—the Liberal government has continued its unsustainable fiscal and monetary trajectory. Carney, who once lectured the world on “climate risk” in global finance, now presides over a nation financially dependent on debt, vulnerable to foreign capital flows, and increasingly stratified between a wealthy elite and a heavily indebted working population.

The report may look technically sound, but the fundamentals are clear. The Canadian economy is not growing in any meaningful way. It is being inflated—by easy money, excessive borrowing, and a fiscal regime that has abandoned restraint. Statistics Canada has provided the data. The numbers don’t lie. But the spin that will follow, from Ottawa to Bay Street to CBC studios, most certainly will.

This is not resilience. It is a warning.