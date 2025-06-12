The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry's avatar
Jerry
7h

Canada is under consumer protection by bankruptcy laws, next full step is total bankruptcy, thanks to Carney / Trudeau Liberals, that is why Carney was selected to run Canada, he is a expert to run any countries economy into ground, hire the best with fiat money, while trying to implement a matrix digital currency upon Canada, that is the end game if Canadians can not stop it, your vote for the Liberals was a vote for hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Del Rokosh's avatar
Del Rokosh
7h

When he was the Bank of England Governor, Carney admitted he was surprised just how easy it was to print money. I get the impression he has no concept of what a dollar is. Debt is just a word with no meaning. Do we have another Trudeau as PM? His responses in a recent Question Period were disturbingly similar to Trudeau's unrelated word salad garbage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture